UAE’s non-oil business activity rebounds in August on output and sales boost

Business activity in the non-oil private sector of the UAE rebounded in August, after hitting its lowest level for nearly three years in July, with growth regaining momentum as companies received new work orders.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reading of the Arab world's second-largest economy increased to 54.2 in August, after dropping to a 34-month low of 53.7 in July, as the level of new orders recorded the quickest rise since March. Meanwhile, pressure on operating capacity eased as supply chains continued to recover and companies bought more inputs.

"The UAE PMI picked up in August and was consistent with a solid expansion in non-oil business conditions," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noting that it remained weaker than levels recorded earlier in the year as fewer companies reported an increase in activity.

"Businesses remain confident that output growth will be sustained over the coming year, especially as sales pipelines remain strong and firms have ample levels of outstanding work to complete. Capacity constraints are also easing, which should further aid business activity."

The UAE economy's growth in 2023 was stronger than the most recent estimate, driven by non-oil sector growth.

