Business activity in Saudi Arabia and UAE improves in July on continued growth momentum

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE remained firmly in expansion territory, improving further in July amid continued economic momentum in the Arab world's largest economies.

The headline Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia purchasing managers' index reading slipped to 57.7 in July, lower than 59.6 recorded in June. It, however, stayed well above the neutral 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The latest reading came in higher than the long-run survey average and signalled strong underlying business conditions in the kingdom.

Business activity in the UAE’s non-oil private economy sector also continued growth momentum, as companies reported further uplifts in both employment and input buying. Robust output growth was accompanied by another sharp uplift in sales in July.

The health of the non-oil private sector in the Emirates has now improved in each of the past 32 survey periods.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reading of the Arab world's second-largest economy reached 56 in July, slightly lower than the June level of 56.9.

