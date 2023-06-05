Business confidence in largest Arab economies rises in May on robust economic momentum

Selling prices in Saudi Arabia rose at the quickest pace since August 2020 and optimism in the UAE improves further amid demand strength

The skyline of Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's headline PMI Index reached 58.5 in May AFP
Sarmad Khan author image
Sarmad Khan
Jun 05, 2023
Business confidence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to outpace the long standing average in the Arab world's two largest economies amid robust economic growth.

The headline Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index reached 58.5 slightly lower than the 59.6 registered in April, but well above the 50 neutral mark that separates economic expansion from contraction. Selling prices in the country rose at the quickest pace since August 2020, depicting the robust economic momentum in the kingdom.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 55.5 in May, softer than the 56.6 level in April. It was well above the economy's long-running average of 54.2, as business confidence reached the strongest level since October 2021.

