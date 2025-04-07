Walton Goggins's character Rick Hatchett suffers the fate of a Greek tragic hero. Photo: OSN+
Walton Goggins's character Rick Hatchett suffers the fate of a Greek tragic hero. Photo: OSN+

Culture

Film & TV

The White Lotus season 3 spoiler review: Ending explained through Buddhist philosophy

Finale cements show's thought-provoking themes on identity

William Mullally
William Mullally

April 07, 2025