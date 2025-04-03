Amanda Seyfried has built her award-winning career by continuing to push herself into new territory. AFP
Amanda Seyfried: 'I'm too scared to make Broadway debut'

Star of Long Bright River and Mamma Mia! tells The National that her Thelma & Louise musical is on hold

William Mullally
April 03, 2025