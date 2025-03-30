Walton Goggins stars as Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus. Photo: HBO
Walton Goggins stars as Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus. Photo: HBO

Culture

Film & TV

Walton Goggins says The White Lotus was a 'lonely, lonely experience'

American actor speaks to The National about hit HBO series and his decades-long climb to stardom

William Mullally
William Mullally

March 30, 2025