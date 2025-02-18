The White Lotus season three: All the filming locations in Thailand, from hotels to temples

Tourist haven Thailand is about to experience The White Lotus Effect. The phrase was coined after season one of the HBO series was first released in 2021, prompting a spike in online searches for the hotel in Hawaii where the satirical comedy was filmed. Season two, set in Sicily, recreated similar fanfare when it came out the following year. Named after a fictional luxury hotel chain where it's set, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2022/12/19/our-16-favourite-tv-shows-of-2022-mo-to-only-murders-in-the-building/" target="_blank"><i>The White Lotus</i></a> focused in season one and two on the lives of its well-heeled guests as well as its cheerful employees whose dark secrets and lives come undone over the course of a week. The show has won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards, with both seasons garnering critical acclaim along with its global popularity. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/03/anticipated-tv-shows-2025-jerry-springer-the-white-lotus/" target="_blank">Season three</a>, which premiered on Sunday, continues in the same vein, but with different guests, smiling new staff and a brand new location: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/thailand/" target="_blank">Thailand</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/20/set-jetting-travel-trend-2024/" target="_blank">Set-jetting</a> travellers have already earmarked many of the locations featured in the show, with hotels.com reporting a 40 per cent spike in searches for the $1,700-per-night Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui where a majority of scenes were filmed in the east coast of the country. The Canadian luxury hotel chain seems to have become a favourite of the show, with both season one (Four Seasons Resort Maui, Hawaii) and season two (San Domenico Palace, Sicily) also filmed at its properties. But it's not just Four Seasons. A representative for Minor Hotels, whose three Anantara properties also served as filming locations for season three, told <i>The National</i> it recorded a 40 per cent increase in average price per night at its Koh Samui resorts last year, driven by the show's popularity. So while it may appear to be one resort in the show, <i>The White Lotus</i> was actually shot in different luxury properties across Thailand. Here are all the top locations: Set on a lush hillside, this 17-hectare property comes with 60 pool villas and 11 private residences, each with its own private infinity pool overlooking the resort's private beach and the Gulf of Thailand. Built on a former orchard, the resort is designed in southern Thai architectural style, with thatched roofs and expansive indoor and outdoor spaces. A majority of the scenes in season three were shot here. That includes the rooms of the show's main characters as well as restaurant, pool, beach and gym scenes. <i>Rooms start at approximately $1,700 per night</i> Located on a stretch of private beach in Chaweng, this striking resort blends modern luxury with Koh Samui’s Thai-Chinese past. It features 122 accommodation types, ranging from deluxe rooms to villas and five-bedroom private residence. But it's the Singing Bird Lounge that features prominently in The White Lotus. A treehouse-style bar nestled within the branches of a 120-year-old tree, the bar gets its name from Koh Samui's famous bird-singing contests, a tradition that attracts thousands of spectators every year. <i>Rooms start at approximately $411 per night</i> Set along Bophut Beach, this luxury property comprises 106 rooms and suites designed in low-rise shingled buildings overlooking a central lily pond. Occupying a site that was once a coconut plantation, with architecture inspired by Southern Thai heritage, the resort’s landscaping – including its lotus ponds and a spa garden – was designed by renowned American architect Bill Bensley. Multiple locations within the property feature in <i>The White Lotus</i> season three,<i> </i>including the signature Thai-style lobby, security station, the resort's tree-lined entrance, jewellery store and the employee car park. <i>Rooms start at approximately $490 per night</i> Located on the northern tip of Phuket in southern Thailand, bordered by a golden beach on one side and a lush national park on the other, this luxury property features 83 pool villas, 30 pavilions and 70 suites. It is ideal for families and couples seeking the perfect holiday. It is also the setting for the dramatic opening scene in the season three, as well as a wellness sanctuary and spa and Belinda’s room. Fans of the show will remember Belinda, played by Nathasha Rothwell, who was spa manager at The White Lotus Hawaii and also an emotional support for Tanya, one of the show's best-loved characters, played by Jennifer Coolidge. <i>Rooms start at approximately $512 per night</i> Located along Emerald Bay on Phuket’s west coast, this 43-acre property comprises 71 pavilions and villas with separate lounge and dining spaces, private terrace pools, gardens and outdoor showers. The hotel's famed Thai restaurant, Ta Khai, has featured in <i>The White Lotus</i>. Meant to represent a rustic Thai village, Ta Khai, which means “fishing net” in Thai, serves authentic Southern Thai cuisine. Their menu changes with the seasons and all ingredients are locally sourced, including from their own organic herb and vegetable garden. <i>Rooms start at approximately $950 per night</i> A number of other locations will feature in season three as new episodes drop weekly. The now-famous arrivals scene was shot at the Ya Nui Beach in Phuket. Characters arrived by boat in a scene interspersed with gorgeous shots of the Ko Lawa Yai island in Koh Samui and the picturesque Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park, a collection of 42 islands, also in Koh Samui. Residents of Phuket will also recognise scenes shot at Bangla Boxing Stadium, known for Muay Thai boxing; Cafe Del Mar, one of the city's most popular beach clubs; and the Yacht Haven Marina. The Wat Phu Khao Thong Buddhist Temple in Koh Samui will also feature prominently. A popular tourist attraction, the temple is known for its intricate Thai architecture. Another Koh Samui attraction, the Dusit Dheva Cultural Centre, also features, as a set for the garden of a Buddhist monastery. Showcasing the heritage of Thailand, the centre, which also houses a museum, is dotted with intricate sculptures and stands out for its carved roofs and pillars, surrounded by lush manicured gardens.