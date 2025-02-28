Four Seasons launches $188,000 White Lotus package, including private jet experience

Set-jetters take note. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the only property featured in all three seasons of hit show <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/18/white-lotus-locations-thailand/" target="_blank"><i>The White Lotus</i></a>, has launched a holiday package for the ultimate fan. Set to take off in May next year, the 20-day journey, dubbed World of Wellness, will begin aboard the custom-designed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/four-seasons-adds-new-routes-to-163000-a-seat-private-flights-1.886982" target="_blank">Four Seasons Private Jet Experience</a>. Only 48 spots will be made available, with prices starting at $188,0000 per person. The lucky ones (who can afford it) will then set off to explore eight Four Seasons properties, including three featured in the show: Four Seasons Resort Maui in the US (season one) and San Domenico Palace in Italy (season two) and Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand (season three). Other stops include stays at Four Seasons properties in Singapore, the Maldives, Morocco, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Mexico. “We’ve experienced firsthand how <i>The White Lotus</i> has fuelled the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/20/set-jetting-travel-trend-2024/" target="_blank">set-jetting trend</a>, inspiring travellers to explore the breathtaking Four Seasons properties that served as backdrops for this beloved series,” says Marc Speichert, the executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Four Seasons. "Now, with the third season captivating audiences, we are thrilled to provide guests with the opportunity to experience their own version of <i>The White Lotus </i>aboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, blending their love of the series with the bucket-list journeys we offer in the sky.” A satirical comedy, the first season of HBO's <i>The White Lotus </i>debuted in 2021 to wide acclaim, spurring online searches for the hotel in Hawaii where it was filmed. The second season, set in Sicily, recreated similar fanfare when it came out the following year, a phenomenon that has been dubbed The White Lotus Effect. Created by actor Mike White, who also serves as writer and director, the show has also won several Emmy and Golden Globe awards. Each season, it focuses on the lives of well-heeled guests who check in at the fictional The White Lotus, where their lives, as well as the lives of the hotel's cheerful employees, unravel over the course of a week. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/01/03/anticipated-tv-shows-2025-jerry-springer-the-white-lotus/" target="_blank">Season three</a>, which premiered on February 16, continues in the same vein, but with different guests, smiling new staff and a brand new location: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/thailand/" target="_blank">Thailand</a>. World of Wellness will take off from Singapore, before journeying onwards to Koh Samui, the Maldives, Taormina, Marrakesh, Nevis, Mexico City, and completing the journey in Maui. Highlights include three nights at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand, a lush hillside resort featured prominently in season three. Here, guests will have the opportunity to snorkel with guidance from an expert marine biologist, take part in Muay Thai training at the property’s boxing ring set in the hills with 240-degree views of the ocean and jungle, and enjoy spa treatments. In Taormina, Sicily, which served as a setting in season two, guests will enjoy three nights at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina. Activities include cycling to picturesque wineries around Mount Etna, morning yoga in the Belvedere Gardens, and strolls through the pebblestone streets and back alleys of the historic town. The trip will conclude where the <i>The White Lotus</i> began, with two nights at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Here, guests will have the opportunity to explore the coast on an outrigger canoe and unwind through the traditions of Hawaiian culture. They will enjoy all this as they travel aboard Four Seasons' own private jet, a custom-designed Airbus A321 featuring 48 luxury seats, each with two metres of private space. The jet also features “lounge in the sky” where guests can socialise and experience the brand's wellness and culinary offerings. <i>The White Lotus season three is streaming in the Middle East on OSN+, with new episodes being released weekly</i>