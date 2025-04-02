Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in a scene from A Minecraft Movie. Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment
Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in a scene from A Minecraft Movie. Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment

Culture

A Minecraft Movie review: Jack Black powers throwback charmer for all ages

Director Jared Hess has created a surprisingly non-disastrous adaptation of the popular video game

William Mullally
William Mullally

April 02, 2025