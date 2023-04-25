Jason Momoa announced as Yas Island Abu Dhabi's new chief island officer

Jason Momoa is Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s newest chief island officer.

The Hollywood star assumes the role after comedian Kevin Hart announced he was stepping down earlier this year. Hart first took on the role in May last year.

“We are pleased to appoint Hollywood sensation Jason Momoa as the new chief island officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” said Liam Findlay, chief executive of Miral Destinations. "We received resounding feedback following Kevin Hart's farewell campaign and we are excited to deliver yet another successful storyline for fans to follow.

“As Yas Island Abu Dhabi continues to entertain guests with best-in-class experiences and with offerings that resonate with visitors from all over the world, we look forward to raising the bar even higher in the days to come with Jason Momoa as the island’s newest officer.”

A new teaser video shows the Aquaman star stand-up paddle boarding towards Yas Island with the W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island lit up behind him. He is also shown enjoying some of its main attractions such as Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit.

“There comes a time when you discover your calling, when you realise your destiny and you know your whole life has led to this one ridiculously awesome job," he says in the video. "They made me chief island officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi so now I’m making sure everyone lives it up like me … Jason Momoa.”

At the end, he screams: “I am going to love this job!”

During his campaign, Hart created videos and made visits to Yas Island as part of a global tourism push that culminated in a stand-up comedy gig at Etihad Arena in February.

Earlier this year, Hart helped run a competition in which he was looking for an ambassador for a two-month role that offered a "salary" of $100,000. The winner was UAE resident Ayax Bader, who is from Argentina.