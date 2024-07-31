Blackpink set the Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi alight during a concert from the same tour featured in their new film. Photo: Live Nation Entertainment
Blackpink set the Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi alight during a concert from the same tour featured in their new film. Photo: Live Nation Entertainment

Culture

Film & TV

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas review: A perfect piece of K-pop confectionery

The latest concert film of the world's most popular girl group makes it clear why the Korean band is so famous, even if it's not designed to win them any new fans

William Mullally
William Mullally

31 July, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit