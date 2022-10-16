Blackpink begin Born Pink World Tour with a slick set full of hits

Blackpink kicked off their latest tour with the first of two sold-out shows in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday.

The big-selling K-pop band began their Born Pink World Tour with a home-town show at the KSPO Dome, featuring select new tracks and their greatest hits.

The tour, which currently features 42 concerts, will move on to North America and Europe before stopping in the Saudi capital Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for concerts on January 20 and 28 respectively.

The world tour ends on June 21 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ticketing details and venues will be announced at a later date.

What was played?

According to reports, the show featured a tightly choreographed 21-song set including a healthy selection from Blackpink's two albums, Born Pink, released in September, and 2020's The Album.

Interestingly, the tour opener began with eight songs from Blackpink's debut album and previous EPs, including the opening salvo of songs How You Like That and Pretty Savage and electro-pop hits Lovesick Girls and Playing with Fire.

It was by the ninth song that the foursome debuted songs from Born Pink, including Tally, the pulsating lead single Pink Venom and Shutdown.

The concert's middle section also featured each member performing a solo, with Jisoo singing a cover of Camila Cabello's Liar and Jennie taking on the Blackpink track You And Me.

Rose and Lisa showcased works from their fledgling solo careers including On the Ground and Money, respectively.

The main set finished with the killer combo of Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Forever Young, then the group returned for a three-song encore with breakout single Boombayah, Yeah Yeah Yeah and As if it’s Your Last.

What did the show look like?

While Blackpink have yet to upload official concert photographs on their social media channels, Twitter is flooded with images and video footage from the show under the hashtag #BORNPINKinSeoul_DDAY.

Here is a snippet of the group performing Typa Girl:

Jisoo's solo slot was a hit with the crowd.

The group’s choreography was tight throughout the concert.

