The best 26 concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi, from Post Malone to Blackpink

Rock, hip-hop, classical music and opera are highlights on the Abu Dhabi 2022-2023 events calendar.

In addition to the Middle East debut of hit musical The Lion King, there are two music festivals featuring former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and US band OneRepublic, a concert by opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and laughs provided by comedians Jimmy Carr and Kevin Bridges.

The Mother of the Nation Festival is also making a comeback — watch this space for more information as it is released.

Here, The National rounds up 26 of the very best events to look forward to.

1. Pinocchio: October 8 and 9 at Theatre by Erth, Erth Hotel Abu Dhabi

The latest production by Dubai Panto takes it inspiration from the classic 19th century children's book by Carlo Collodi and 1940 Walt Disney film.

A tale of good triumphing over evil, it features one of the most popular characters in children's literature. Additionally, the musical adaption and colourful backdrops should make it a good family night out.

Two shows a day with morning session beginning at 10.30am followed by the matinee show at 2.30pm; from D150; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

2. 'Disney on Ice': October 12 to 16 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Titled Mickey and Friends, the new family-friendly show by Disney on Ice will see popular character Mickey Mouse joined by pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on an adventure to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Morning, afternoon and evening shows are available from D84; etihadarena.ae

3. Abu Dhabi Showdown Week: October 17 to 23 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

We are still waiting to know which UFC fighters will battle it out during fight night on October 22; though we can say for certain to expect a series of music events to be held throughout the week ranging from club DJ sets to an arena show by a popular music act.

Previous artists who took to the stage include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rudimental and Tinie Tempah.

More information is available at instagram.com/adshowdownweek

4. Culture Summit Abu Dhabi: October 23 to 25 at Manarat Saadiyat

The Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is a meeting of some of the greatest minds in the creative and cultural industries. PR Newswire

The annual event that brings together leaders from the fields of art, heritage the media and technology was rescheduled after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

The line-up of speakers will be announced soon, but a number of high-profile thinkers, artists and musicians are expected to gather and discuss ways in which the cultural industry can bounce back in the wake of the pandemic.

The Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is also known to host a number of intimate concerts throughout the event. It's free and open to the public to attend upon registration.

More information is available at culturesummitabudhabi.com

5. Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit at Club Social Abu Dhabi: October 28 to 30 at Yas Links

A weekend festival full of euphoric British rock and dance led by Gallagher.

Indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs will kick things off on day one, playing hits including I Predict a Riot and Ruby followed by a DJ set from electropop band Clean Bandit, who have topped charts with hits including Rockabye and Symphony.

Liam Gallagher will play on October 29, performing a mixture of solo hits and Oasis classics, such as Shockwave and Wonderwall.

The final day of the festival is dedicated to local talents with a Battle of the Bands competition.

Day tickets start at Dh125, a weekend pass for all three days is Dh435 More information is available at clubsocial.ae.

6. AR Rahman: October 29 at Etihad Arena

After wowing the crowds at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Oscar-winning Indian composer will bring his vast catalogue of Bollywood and Sufi hits to Abu Dhabi.

The show was announced by Noreen Khan, vice president of India's premiere film ceremony, the IIFA Awards, during a press conference in the capital this month.

Doors open at 6.30pm; from D80; etihadarena.ae

7. Raul Midon and Alex Cuba: November 3 at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre

For an evening of sensual Latin soul and jazz music, make sure to check out Raul Midon and Alex Cuba, who make their UAE debut with a joint concert as part of NYUAD Arts Centre's new performance season.

The American and Cuban-Canadian musicians, respectively, will perform solo and collaborative works from careers spanning three decades.

Doors open at 7.30pm; tickets are Dh52.50; nyuad-artscenter.org.

8. Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with Daniel Harding: November 9 at Emirates Palace

Abu Dhabi Classics launches its latest season with the Dutch orchestra's first performance in Mena in a decade.

Led by conductor Daniel Harding, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra will be performing Gustav Mahler's last symphony, the Ninth Symphony, known as one the 19th century’s greatest.

Showtime is 8pm; from D75; etihadarena.ae; ticketmaster.ae

9. Majid Al Muhandis: November 11 at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Iraqi crooner will perform as part of the museum's fifth anniversary celebrations.

Expect an elegant evening of orchestral khaleeji pop with hits including Tenadeek and Akh Qalby.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets are Dh795; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

10. Amplified: November 11 to 13 at Yas Links

The music festival will open on November 11 with big selling pop-rock band OneRepublic, followed the next day Ministry of Sound Disco and Cas on November 13.

Ministry of Sound Disco is a 15-piece funk and soul band, which plays live renditions of some of the most popular club and house hits, including Ain't Nobody by Chaka Khan, Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust, and One More Time by Daft Punk.

Cas is an alternative pop and YouTube phenomenon, known for their debut single Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby, which features in The Handmaid’s Tale soundtrack.

Doors open at 7pm. Single day general admission costs Dh149; single day golden circle costs Dh249 and a weekend golden circle pass costs Dh499 from livenation.me

11. John Legend: November 12 at Louvre Abu Dhabi

After a triumphant concert in Dubai's Coca Cola Arena in 2020, the US singer returns for another evening of smooth soul and R&B tunes.

Expect Legend to roll out all the hits, including Used to Love U, Stay With You and Ordinary People from his 2004 Grammy Award-winning debut album, Get Lifted.

The gig announcement comes soon after the release of the singer's eighth studio album, Legend, in September.

Doors open at 7pm; from D295; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

12. Omar Khairat: November 13 at Louvre Abu Dhabi

To describe Khairat as a mere classical composer would not do him justice. As well as providing the soundtracks for many classics of Egyptian cinema, Khairat introduced classical music to Egyptian popular culture due to his evocative blend of western orchestral music and rhythmic instrumentation of the Levant.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets are Dh150; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

13. 'The Lion King': November 16 to December 10 at Etihad Arena

Marking 25 years since its premiere in 1997, the blockbuster musical will make its Middle Eastern debut in Abu Dhabi.

Based on the 1994 animated film, the story follows the adventures of Simba, as he grows from an innocent lion cub to assuming his responsibilities as the leader of his pride.

The show has been watched by nearly 110 million people around the world, and has permanent residencies in New York, London, Madrid and Tokyo.

Etihad Arena will be configured especially for the production to ensure a theatre-like experience. Expect to hear hits such as Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

Tickets from Dh200; evening shows begin at 7pm and matinees at 1pm. More information is available at etihadarena.ae

14. Abu Dhabi Art: November 16 to 20 at Manarat Al Saadiyat

The annual fair will return for its 14th iteration with a public programme featuring local and international galleries.

Artworks will be on sale, alongside new exhibitions, artist commissions and installations both at the venue and across the emirate.

Guest artists and curators for 2022 will be announced later in the year.

More information is available at abudhabiart.ae

15. Swedish House Mafia: November 18 at Etihad Park, Yas Island

Swedish House Mafia are the first act announced to perform as part of this year's Abu Dhabi Formula One after-race concerts.

The recently reformed EDM group will take to the stage at the Etihad Park on November 18, in what will be the second of a four-night concert series.

Considered a supergroup, the trio comprises of solo EDM stars DJs Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello.

Formed in 2008, before initially disbanding in 2013, the act made their anticipated comeback with a well-received set at famed US festival Coachella in April.

Access to Swedish House Mafia’s concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Tickets are available online from Dh300 at yasmarinacircuit.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre on 800 927 or 02 659 9800.

16. Kendrick Lamar: November 19 at Etihad Park, Yas Island

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will perform at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after-race concert on November 19.

Lamar is a multi-platinum selling artist who has achieved massive success since his 2012 debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

In the past decade, the rapper has won 14 Grammys and a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album Damn. His latest album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers was released in May.

Access to Kendrick Lamar’s concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Tickets are available online from Dh300 at yasmarinacircuit.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre on 800 927 or 02 659 9800.

17. Andre Bocelli: November 24 at Etihad Park

A week after the roaring concerts as part of the Abu Dhabi F1, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at Etihad Park.

Expect to hear some of his biggest hits, such as Time to Say Goodbye, The Prayer and Vivo per lei.

Bocelli, 63, is no stranger to the UAE, having performed in the country numerous times throughout the years.

This will be his fifth time performing in the capital, with his last visit happening in 2019.

Doors open at 7.30pm; from D395; etihadarena.ae

18. 'Carmen' by the Cuban National Ballet: November 25 at Cultural Foundation

Carmen is a one-act ballet created in 1967 by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso to music by Russian composer Rodion Shchedrin.

It is an enthralling tale of the passion of a free-spirited woman involved in a tragic love triangle.

The ballet will be performed by the Cuban National Ballet, ranked one of the most significant ballet companies in the world.

Showtime is 8pm; from D50; etihadarena.ae; ticketmaster.ae

19. Post Malone: December 3 at Etihad Park

The Rockstar hitmaker will take the stage performing new tracks from fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache and hits including Circles, Sunflower, Psycho and I Like You (A Happier Song).

“I’m excited to be returning to Abu Dhabi and performing for the incredible audience there again,” said Malone. “I can't wait to take to the stage and perform for my fans in the Middle East. Together, we're going to enjoy a fantastic weekend.”

Doors open at 6.30pm; tickets from D295; ticketmaster.ae

20. Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Gala Concert: December 20 at Emirates Palace Auditorium

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the country's oldest and leading cultural institutions, will be performing its Gala Concert as part of Abu Dhabi Classics.

The programme includes Mahler's Symphony No.1 in D Major and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27 in B major.

Showtime is 8pm; from D50; etihadarena.ae; ticketmaster.ae

21. Mother of The Nation Festival: December 9 to 18 at Abu Dhabi Corniche

A post on the event's Instagram page revealed the popular family festival will return this year.

Normally held around November and December on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the week-long event features performances by regional and international pop stars, and is spread across venues divided into thematic sections ranging from arts and sports to space and technology.

Stay tuned to The National for all updates regarding the festival.

More information is available at motn.ae

22. Jimmy Carr: January 7, 2023, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

One of Britain's favourite comedians is returning to Abu Dhabi. As part of his Terribly Funny 2.0 World Tour, Carr is heading to Etihad Arena on Yas Island for a one-off performance on January 7, 2023.

Carr, 49, is known for his near-the-knuckle one-liners delivered in a deadpan manner. Last year he released the controversial Netflix special Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material.

Doors open at 8pm; from D195; etihadarena.ae

23. Rebeca Omordia's piano recital, ‘African Pianism’: January 20 at Cultural Foundation

The award-winning Nigerian-Romanian pianist Rebeca Omordia, who lives in London, is set to deliver an electric performance of contemporary and dynamic classical music of composers from all over the African continent.

Showtime is 8pm; from D50; etihadarena.ae; ticketmaster.ae

24. Kevin Bridges: January 21 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

The hilarious Scot returns to the UAE as part of his Overdue Catch-Up world tour.

He will be back in Abu Dhabi with his sell-out show. Fans should be quick off the mark as almost all of the dates along his seven-month journey around the UK are fully booked.

With four stand-up comedy specials to his name, including 2018's The Brand New Tour, Bridges is also a repeat guest on British TV shows such as Would I Lie to You and Have I Got News for You.

Doors open at 7pm; from D195; etihadarena.ae

25. Imagine Dragons: January 26 at Etihad Arena

The American rock band will return to the UAE as part of their latest world tour celebrating the release of their upcoming double-disc compilation album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2.

Executive produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, the 32-track album represents the band’s broadest and most personal collection yet. Bringing together their two most recent albums, it features the hit singles Enemy, Bones and Sharks.

Tickets go on sale on October 7 at 12 pm and start from AED 250, at livenation.me.

26. Blackpink: January 28 (venue to be confirmed)

When the K-pop stars announced the first dates and cities for their upcoming world tour in August, Abu Dhabi was listed as a stop on January 28.

No other details, including the venue or ticket prices, have been revealed.

Expect the awesome foursome to perform tracks from new album Born Pink in addition to hits Ice Cream and As If It's Your Last.