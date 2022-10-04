Imagine Dragons to perform in Abu Dhabi in January

American rock band Imagine Dragons have announced an Abu Dhabi concert on January 26 at Etihad Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the show comes as part of the Grammy-winning band’s Mercury World Tour, celebrating the release of their upcoming double-disc compilation album Mercury — Acts 1 & 2.

Executive produced by the legendary Rick Rubin, the 32-track album represents the multi-Platinum band’s broadest and most personal collection yet. Bringing together the band’s two most recent albums, it features the hit singles, Enemy, Bones and Sharks.

To date, Bones has been streamed 331 million times, and its accompanying music video has garnered more than 31 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, Enemy has been streamed 4.6 billion times across two versions, including a collaboration with Grammy-nominated rapper, JID.

While Mercury Act 1 explores love, faith, pain, passion and loss, the 18-track Act 2 takes an inward-looking approach to loss.

Imagine Dragons soared to global fame with their 2012 debut hit album, Night Visions, which spawned the hits It’s Time and Radioactive, among others. The band recently released an extended version of the album to mark the first decade since its release, featuring nine studio bonus tracks and two previously unreleased demo tracks.

It is not their first foray into the UAE. The band shot the music video for its 2017 song, Thunder, in Dubai — with Dubai Design District, Sheikh Zayed Road and other local locations featured prominently.

Before landing in the UAE, the band will perform a show at Al Dana Amphitheatre in Zallaq, Bahrain, on January 24, and will go on to play a pair of shows in South Africa.

Imagine Dragons will perform at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on January 26. Tickets go on sale on October 7 at 12 pm and start from AED 250, at www.livenation.me.