Blackpink to bring world tour to Abu Dhabi in 2023

K-pop stars Blackpink are coming to Abu Dhabi.

The four-member girl group, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, have announced the first dates and cities for their Born Pink world tour, with the UAE capital listed as a stop on January 28, 2023.

No other details, including the venue or ticket prices, have been revealed yet.

Blackpink will also perform in Riyadh the week before on January 20.

The group recently celebrated their sixth anniversary with members posting tributes on Instagram. Afterwards, their agency YG Entertainment announced they would be releasing a new single called Pink Venom on August 19, ahead of their coming album Born Pink, set to be released some time in September.

Blackpink made their debut in August 2016 with the single Square One. Since stepping onto the music scene, the band has had the honour of being the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No 13 with 2020's Ice Cream and reaching No 2 on the Billboard 200 with smash-hit first album The Album, which was released in the same year. It is also the highest-selling album by a Korean girl group of all time and the first to sell more than one million copies.

Back in July, the group hinted that they were getting ready to release new music, having not done so since The Album, which made its debut in October 2020.

Reports began circulating earlier this year that the band was preparing for a comeback, with band member Jennie confirming reports during an appearance on YouTube channel Game Caterers in March.

“Blackpink is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only member here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it. Thank you very much,” she said.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in May, Rose said she doesn’t think the girl group will “ever end”, describing her fellow band members as “family forever”. “I grew up with them. They’re a part of me,” she said. “I don’t think it’ll ever end. It’s dumb of me to ever worry about that or think about it.”

During the group’s brief hiatus, both Rose and Lisa embarked on solo careers, releasing their respective debut albums in March and September 2021. Jisoo, meanwhile, pursued acting, taking a leading role in the historical romance K-drama Snowdrop.

Blackpink singer Lisa releases her own line of merch — in pictures: