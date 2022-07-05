19 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Justin Bieber to Jo Koy and 'Romeo & Juliet'

Music, dance and opera will feature on the Dubai events calendar for the coming months.

The emirate will offer plenty to keep us enthralled year-round, including concerts and the return of popular events.

In addition to performances by pop star Justin Bieber and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, we shall see return performances by EDM stars Hardwell and Alan Walker.

Popular music and cultural festivals Sole DXB and Global Village are also back — watch this space for more information as it is released.

Here, The National rounds up 18 of the best events to look forward to:

1. Cairokee and Afroto: July 16 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Cairokee will perform as part of Dubai Summer Surprises. Dana Smillie for The National

As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, which is running all season, a line-up of live events is planned, including a show by Egyptian band Cairokee and trap artist Afroto. The acts will perform an indoor concert at Dubai World Trade Centre's Sheikh Rashid Hall.

Cairokee, who performed at Expo 2020 Dubai earlier this year, will bring chart-toppers such as Ya El Midan, while concertgoers can expect to hear 2021 single MSH BEL 7OZOZ by Afroto, a song that passed 11 million views on YouTube.

Doors open at 6pm.

More information is available at www.visitdubai.com

2. Jeremy Isaac: Wednesday to Sunday until July 31 at Palazzo Versace

The American singer is performing up to three sets each night, featuring covers of soul and modern R&B hits and original material. Isaac comes to Dubai after working with stars such as Celine Dion, Angie Stone and Charlie Wilson.

More information is available at www.instagram.com/qsbarandlounge_dubai

3. Rabeh Saqer: July 11 at Coca-Cola Arena

Saqer is considered one of Saudi Arabia’s “big four”, alongside the leading artists Mohammed Abdu, Abdul Majeed Abdullah and Khaled Abdul Rahman.

After his debut single Ya Naseem Al Lail, Saqer released more Gulf pop hits including Biscat, Sabrie and Kazbaba Baida.

He also found success as a composer, writing tunes for his compatriot Abdullah and Kuwaiti singer Nabeel Shuail.

Showtime is 9.30pm; tickets from D295; www.coca-cola-arena.com

4. Alan Walker and Kshmr: August 26 at Coca-Cola Arena

Walking is known for wearing an enigmatic mask and hoodie while on stage, and the English Norwegian’s most famous track is 2015's Faded, a song that has been streamed more than a billion times on Spotify and viewed more than two billion times on YouTube.

Expect to also hear Sweet Dreams, a popular festival hit, the music video for which was shot in Dubai.

Walker will be joined by Kshmr, the American DJ and producer who was ranked No 11 in DJ Mag's annual top 100 DJ poll in 2021.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from D199; www.coca-cola-arena.com

5. ‘Jo Koy - Funny is Funny’: September 3 at Coca-Cola Arena

The American-Filipino comedian returns to the UAE after his Dubai show was cancelled after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Performing as part of his Funny is Funny tour, Koy is known for his impersonations and stand-up, as well as references to Filipino culture, thanks to his mum.

Showtime is 9pm; tickets from D180; www.coca-cola-arena.com

6. Justin Bieber: October 8 and 9 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Canadian pop star will return for two shows as part of his blockbuster 20-month Justice World Tour.

Named after his sixth album, which was released in the past year, the concert will feature hits performed in what promoter Thomas Ovesen describes as Bieber’s “most elaborate" stage production yet.

Doors open at 7.30pm; remaining tickets start from Dh1,299; www.coca-cola-arena.com

7. 'Romeo & Juliet': September 9 to 11 at Dubai Opera

Shakespeare and dance enthusiasts across the UAE will be pleased to hear that the ballet Romeo & Juliet will be performed in Dubai by the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theatre.

At the performance of the masterful version created by the late Russian choreographer Sergei Prokofiev, fans can expect sumptuous sets and the kind of technique that makes the Georgian company renowned in classical dance circles.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on September 10 and 11; tickets from D325; www.dubaiopera.com

8. Sonu Nigam: September 10 at Coca-Cola Arena

It'll be an exciting show featuring the sights, sounds and choreography for which Bollywood is known. Expect Nigam to play the hits including Saathiya, Deewana Tera and Tumse Milke Dil Ka.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from D95; www.coca-cola-arena.com

9. Terra Solis by Tomorrowland: launching September

Poolside vibes await at Terra Solis in Dubai. Photo: Tomorrowland

One of the world's biggest dance festivals is opening a new desert destination in Dubai.

Belgian electronic dance festival Tomorrowland is launching Terra Solis, a festival-inspired escape that will open in September bringing poolside beats, day-to-night parties and exclusive events to the emirate.

Open to adults only, the new getaway will be held on a site spanning 37 hectares at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab road, less than half an hour's drive from Burj Khalifa.

DJs to perform at the opening weekend will be announced soon.

More information is available at www.terrasolisdubai.com

10. ‘Footloose: The Musical’, October 5 to 8 at Dubai Opera

Based on the 1983 hit film starring Kevin Bacon, the musical adaptation of Footloose comes to Dubai after a successful run in London's West End.

The story of a former urban dweller's attempt to change the cultural narrow-mindedness of his new small town, the musical features hits from the 1980s including the title track, Hero and Let's Hear It for the Boy.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on October; tickets from D275; www.dubaiopera.com

11. Global Village: October to April

A violinist performs at the entrance of Global Village. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The much-loved annual Dubai event will reopen with arts, culture and music from around the world.

Exact opening dates will be announced soon, as well as some of the artists and new venue additions as part of the new season.

Music acts performing at Global Village over the years have included Liam Payne, Atif Aslam and Anne Marie.

More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae

12. ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’: October 27 to 30 at Dubai Opera

Riverdance are renowned for their enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

After entertaining thousands each night during their month-long residency at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Irish troupe will return to the emirate with shows at Dubai Opera.

The group are renowned for their enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances, and will incorporate Middle Eastern influences into the Dubai show.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on October 29 and 30; tickets from Dh325; www.dubaiopera.com

13. Hardwell: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Dutch DJ will present tracks from his new album, Rebels Never Die, to UAE fans. Backed by large productions and innovative light design, Hardwell aims to create a concert experience as immersive as the album.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from D175; www.coca-cola-arena.com

14. Enrico Macias: November 12 at Dubai Opera

After back-to-back sold-out shows last year, French crooner Enrico Macias returns to Dubai to perform his multilingual songs that span six decades.

Dubbed "the singer of peace" by former UN secretary general Kurt Waldheim, Macias is known for French hits Adieu Mon Pays, Les Filles de Mon Pays and Entre l'Orient et l'Occident.

His catalogue spans crowd favourites sung in English, Italian, Turkish, Greek and Armenian.

Showtime at 8pm; tickets from Dh295; www.dubaiopera.com

15. Dresden Opera Ballet: November 15 at Dubai Opera

The lavish gala event returns to Dubai Opera with another distinguished line-up of opera stars.

Spain's Placido Domingo leads an impressive bill that includes Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka and The European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden. Dress to impress as the event will feature a red carpet, VIP reception, main performances and a gala dinner.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh975; www.dubaiopera.com

16. Calum Scott: November 19 at Hard Rock Cafe

UK singer and songwriter Calum Scott, who won Simon Cowell's nod on Britain's Got Talent, will be returning to Dubai this November with his new album Bridges.

Only guests aged 21 and above can attend.

Tickets are on sale from Dh299 and doors will open at 7pm for the event to start at 8pm.

More information is available at www.ticketmasteruae.ae

17. Lewis Capaldi: November 24 at Coca-Cola Arena

Expand Autoplay Lewis Capaldi performs at Etihad Park on the third night of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi is making his UAE return with a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 24. After performances in Sharjah in January 2020 and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race Concert in December 2021, this marks his first Dubai gig.

Known for his big ballads, including Someone You Loved and Before You Go, expect the big-personality singer to break-up the touching songs with his trademark comedy anecdotes.

Tickets are on sale now; admission is open to all ages, except for the golden circle, which is reserved for ages 21 and over.

From 8.30pm; tickets from Dh199; www.coca-cola-arena.com

18. Sole DXB: December 9 to 11 at Dubai Design District

Expand Autoplay A visitor posing for the camera at Sole DXB at D3. Leslie Pableo for The National

The much-loved street-culture and music festival will return after a two-year hiatus.

First held in 2011, the annual event has since grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals.

It now features a multi-format programme ranging from talks and workshops to footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts.

Previous artists to headline Sole DXB include Wu-Tang Clan and Black Star.

More information is available at www.sole.digital

19. Dubai Shopping Festival: December 15 to January 29, across various venues

Dubai Shopping Festival features plenty of concerts by regional pop stars. Ruel Pableo / The National

Expect plenty of concerts, shopping deals and family entertainment as part of the six-week festival.

With more details to be announced later in the year, you need only to look back at last year's event to know what's in store.

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki performed at Burj Park, nightly drone shows were held at Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, while pop-up markets took place across locations including Al Seef, Rigga, Al Khawaneej and Global Village.

More information is available at www.visitdubai.com

10 concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi — in pictures