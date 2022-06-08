10 concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi, from Swedish House Mafia to Abu Dhabi Art

Comedy, music, ballet and family shows are flourishing on the Abu Dhabi events calendar .

The UAE capital is home to a growing number of eclectic events, appealing to diehard sport fans, classical music lovers and everyone in between.

In addition to return performances by comedians Jimmy Carr and Kevin Bridges, favourite festivals such as Mother of the Nation, Abu Dhabi Art and Abu Dhabi Classics are also back — watch this space for more information as it is released.

Here, The National rounds up 10 of the very best events to look forward to:

1. Mohammed Abdu: June 25 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

The Artist of the Arabs — an epithet given to Mohammed Abdu by the late Tunisian president Habib Bourguiba — has enjoyed a music career spanning four decades.

The Saudi Arabian crooner has released thousands of songs and more than 30 albums. He is most celebrated for his preservation of mawrouth (heritage songs), doing so without changing much of their musical arrangement or build up.

Doors open at 6.30pm; from D788; etihadarena.ae

2. Kinan Azmeh CityBand: June 29 at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre

With his ensemble, Kinan Azmeh aims to channel the Levant folk sounds of his native Syria with western classical music and jazz. The clarinetist will bring his CityBand to Abu Dhabi for a high energy show.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets available from Thursday; nyuad-artscenter.org

3. 'Disney on Ice': October 12 to 16 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Titled Mickey and Friends, the new show by Disney on Ice will see popular character Mickey Mouse joined by pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on an adventure to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Morning, afternoon and evening shows are available from D84; etihadarena.ae

4. Abu Dhabi Showdown Week: October 17 to 23 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

We are still waiting to know which UFC fighters will battle it out during fight night on October 22; though we can say for certain to expect a series of music events to be held throughout the week ranging from club DJ sets to an arena show by a popular music act.

Previous artists who took to the stage include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rudimental and Tinie Tempah.

More information is available on instagram.com/adshowdownweek

5. Abu Dhabi Classics: October to December across various locations

Hany Shaker performed in Etihad Arena as part of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Classics concert series. EPA/Mohamed Omar

The concert series will return for two months with orchestral performances in various venues across the emirate, including the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation and Al Ain's Al Jahili Fort.

Expect pedigree acts to be announced later in the year.

Previous artists and ensembles playing as part of Abu Dhabi Classics include Chinese star pianist Lang Lang, Italy’s La Scala Academy Orchestra and Egyptian crooner Hany Shaker.

More information is available on abudhabimusic.ae

6. Abu Dhabi Art: November 16 to 20 at Manarat Al Saadiyat

The annual fair will return for its 14th iteration with a public programme featuring local and international galleries.

Artworks will be on sale, alongside new exhibitions, artist commissions and installations both at the venue and across the emirate.

Guest artists and curators for 2022 will be announced later in the year.

More information is available on abudhabiart.ae

7. Swedish House Mafia: November 18 at Etihad Park, Yas Island

Swedish House Mafia are the first act announced to perform as part of this year's Abu Dhabi Formula One after-race concerts.

The recently reformed EDM group will take to the stage at the Etihad Park on November 18, in what will be the second of a four-night concert series.

Considered a supergroup, the trio comprises of solo EDM stars DJs Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello.

Formed in 2008, before initially disbanding in 2013, the act made their anticipated comeback with a well-received set at famed US festival Coachella in April.

Access to Swedish House Mafia’s concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Tickets are available online from Dh300 at yasmarinacircuit.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre on 800 927 or +971 (0)2 659 9800.

8. Mother of The Nation: Abu Dhabi Corniche

A post on the event's Instagram page revealed the popular family festival will return this year.

Normally held around November and December on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the week-long event features performances by regional and international popstars, and is spread across venues divided into thematic sections ranging from arts and sports to space and technology.

Stay tuned to The National for all updates regarding the festival.

More information is available on motn.ae

9. Jimmy Carr: January 7, 2023, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

One of Britain's favourite comedians Jimmy Carr is returning to Abu Dhabi. As part of his Terribly Funny 2.0 World Tour, Carr is heading to Etihad Arena on Yas Island for a one-off performance on January 7, 2023.

Carr, 49, is known for his near-the-knuckle one-liners delivered in a deadpan manner. Last year he released the controversial Netflix special Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material.

Doors open at 8pm; from D195; etihadarena.ae

10. Kevin Bridges: January 21 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island

The hilarious Scot returns to the UAE as part of his Overdue Catch-Up world tour.

He will be back in Abu Dhabi with his sell-out show. Fans should be quick off the mark as almost all of the dates along his seven-month journey around the UK are fully booked.

With four stand-up comedy specials to his name, including 2018's The Brand New Tour, Bridges is also a repeat guest on in British TV shows such as Would I Lie to You and Have I Got News for You.

Doors open at 7pm; from D195; etihadarena.ae

