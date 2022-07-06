Blackpink confirm comeback with new music and extensive world tour on the way

After months of teasing fans, Blackpink have announced they will release new music, followed by an extensive comeback tour later in the year.

The K-pop girl band, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, have has not released any new material since their smash-hit first album, The Album, which made its debut in October 2020.

However, a press release from the group’s management YG Entertainment on Tuesday confirmed they would be back with new work in August, followed by a second album which will kick-start “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”, offering previews of “a lot of Blackpink-esque music that has been prepared over a long period of time”.

It was also revealed the band will take part in a global tour, which YG said would be “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”.

Reports began circulating earlier this year that the band was preparing for a comeback, with band member Jennie confirming reports during an appearance on YouTube channel Game Caterers in March.

“Blackpink is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only member here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it. Thank you very much,” she said.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in May, Rose said she doesn’t think the girl group will “ever end”, describing her fellow band members as “family forever”. “I grew up with them. They’re a part of me,” she said. “I don’t think it’ll ever end. It’s dumb of me to ever worry about that or think about it.”

During the group’s brief hiatus, both Rose and Lisa embarked on solo careers, releasing their respective debut albums in March and September 2021. Jisoo, meanwhile, pursued acting, taking a leading role in the historical romance K-drama Snowdrop.

Blackpink are the most followed musical act on YouTube, surpassing 75 million subscribers last week.

