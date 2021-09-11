Blackpink singer Lisa launches her own line of merchandise, Lalisa

Made to coincide with her debut solo album, the line is limited-edition

Sarah Maisey
Sep 11, 2021

After months of speculation, Blackpink singer, rapper and dancer Lisa has just released her debut solo album. Already the most-followed K-Pop star on social media, she has just got even bigger.

Known in South Korea as Lalisa Manoban, shortened to Lisa, the singer is in fact Thai, and was born Pranpriya Manoban in Bangkok. Having won various talent competitions in her homeland, she was invited to join the gruelling, five-year K-Pop training programme. She made the move to South Korea in 2011, and in 2016, she joined the all-girl group Blackpink, as lead singer and main dancer and rapper.

Now, after endless rumours, the singer, 24, has just launched her first solo album, Lalisa. To accompany the new release, Lisa has also unveiled a 10-piece merchandise collection for her fans, who are known as Blinks.

With prices ranging from $30 to $65 (Dh110 - Dh238), it features jogging pants and hoodies, decorated with an L for Lisa, as well as branded T shirts, and even a jigsaw set. There are tie dye socks, a tie dye hoodie and for the diehard fans, even two L-shaped rugs. In addition to the beanie hats, there is a Bluetooth record player, complete with L slipmats.

Updated: September 11th 2021, 2:10 PM
K-popShoppingSouth KoreaMusic
