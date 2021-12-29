Blackpink's Lisa and Halima Aden among 'most beautiful faces' of 2021

Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink has been deemed to have 'the most beautiful face' of 2021 in a list compiled by TC Candler, released on Tuesday.

The Thai-born South Korean sensation, 24, tops the list, compiled annually for decades by the film critic website, followed by Norwegian blogger Emilie Nereng, 26, in second place and Somali-American model Halima Aden, 24, in third.

The top five is rounded out with Filipino-Moroccan actress Ivana Alawi, 25, in fourth place and Momoland's Nancy, 21, a Korean-American singer. Last year's winner, Israeli model Yael Shelbia, 20, placed sixth this year.

'TC Candler' top 10 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021:

Lisa Manoban, Blackpink singer Emilie Nereng, Norwegian food blogger Halima Aden, Somali-American model Ivana Alawi, Filipina-Moroccan actress Nancy, Momoland singer Yael Shelbia, Israeli model Tzuyu, Taiwanese singer Lyodra Ginting, Indonesian singer Jasmine Tookes, American model Nana, South Korean singer

Previous winners of TC Candler's 100 Most Beautiful Faces accolade include American actress Michelle Pfeiffer in 1990, 1992 and 1993, American actress Lindsay Lohan in 2004, British actress Keira Knightley in 2005 and 2006, Harry Potter star Emma Watson in 2011, South Korean singer Nana in 2014 and 2015, and Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano in 2017.

The list has been released annually since 1990.

TC Candler has also released the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021, with Myanmar model Paing Takhon, 25, topping the list. On the day the list was released, Takhon was jailed for three years for taking part in mass protests following the Myanmar military coup in February.

Mynamar model, actor and singer Paing Takhon wears a traditional Chinese outfit during an anti-coup demonstration on February 11, 2021 in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar. AFP

In second place is Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, 38, followed by BTS star V, 25, and Dune actor Timothee Chalamet, 26. A second BTS star, Jungkook, 24, was named the fifth most handsome face of 2021. British actors Henry Cavill and Lucien Laviscount, the latter a breakout star of Netflix series Emily in Paris's season two, also make an appearance on the list.

'TC Candler' top 10 Most Handsome Faces of 2021:

Paing Takhon, Myanmarese model Chris Hemsworth, Australian actor V aka Kim Tae-hyung, South Korean BTS singer Timothee Chalamet, American actor Jungkook, South Korean BTS singer Henry Cavill, British actor Lucien Laviscount, British actor Dean Schneider, Swiss animal sanctuary founder Felix Kjellberg, Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie Jason Momoa, American actor

The 100 Most Handsome Faces list has run since 2013. Past winners are German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender in 2013, Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan in 2014, Mexican actor Diego Boneta in 2015, Dutch actor Michiel Huisman in 2016, BTS star V in 2017, Jason Momoa in 2018 and BTS's Jungkook in 2019. 2020's winner was PewDiePie vlogger Felix Kjellberg, 32.