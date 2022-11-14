Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to perform at IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Indian actor Ranveer Singh, known as much for his acting skills as his stage performances, will be one of the star attractions at the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi, in February.

Singh is one of the first performers announced for the two-day event, which celebrates all things Bollywood.

The IIFA Awards, which recognise the best Hindi films and actors from the previous year, are usually held in a different city every year, but it is returning to Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row next year. Spread across two days, celebrations will begin with IIFA Rocks, an evening dedicated to musical performances, on February 10, followed by the main awards gala the following night. Singh will perform at the awards gala.

One of the highest-paid actors today, Singh is also a brand ambassador for Yas Island and recently brought 300 Indian fans on an all-expenses-paid trip to explore the island's many attractions.

"I’m excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it," he said. "I’m thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home. As the brand ambassador for such a spectacular destination, I cannot wait to showcase the island to my friends from the industry, as well as to those attending this event as an audience. I’m anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible."

Singh was scheduled to perform at the IIFA Awards earlier this year, but had to back out owing to scheduling conflicts after the event was postponed to June 3 and 4 from its original May date following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Organisers recently announced Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar and Abhishek Bachchan will play host at the February event's gala night, along with actor Maniesh Paul, who hosted the evening earlier this year alongside actors Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Khan, an ambassador for IIFA, will also return. Other stars confirmed to attend so far include Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, as well as director and producer Karan Johar.

"I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi," Bachchan, who was one of the performers this year, said earlier. "IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally."

Akhtar, who has hosted past IIFA Awards, said he was looking forward to taking part next year in Abu Dhabi.

"IIFA is the only global platform that has travelled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe," he said.

First held in London in 2000, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised by Mumbai event company Wizcraft International Entertainment and has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's popularity globally.

Dubai has hosted the event, in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

This year's event marked the first time it was held in Abu Dhabi, attended by more than 20,000 fans across two days, IIFA organisers said.

Tickets, starting at Dh110, are on sale now at etihadarena.ae

