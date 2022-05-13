President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

The UAE will enter forty days of official mourning starting Friday

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced on Friday that UAE President Sheikh Khalifa has died.
May 13, 2022

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa, has died.

The news was announced on Friday afternoon by state news agency Wam.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be forty days of official mourning with flags at half mast and three days closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector.

In a statement published by Wam, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs expressed its condolences to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations and the world on the death of the leader of the nation and the guardian of its journey, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the country.

Sheikh Khalifa's life of public service: in pictures

History Project 2010, "The First Day". Image from Al Itihad Union day collection . Abu Dhabi UAE. November 28 1971. 9.45am-1.30pm "Accession Day" Day 1. Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and dignitaries watch a parade from a 'celebration platform on Corniche Street near the ministry of education building' (Source Accession Celebration programme) In this photograph: Right, Sheikh Khalifa (dark uniform)

Sheikh Khalifa (R) and dignitaries watch a parade on Abu Dhabi Corniche to celebrate Accession Day on November 28 1971. Courtesy Al Ittihad

Updated: May 13, 2022, 10:45 AM
