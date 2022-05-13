President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa, has died.

The news was announced on Friday afternoon by state news agency Wam.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced that there will be forty days of official mourning with flags at half mast and three days closure of ministries and official entities at the federal and local levels and the private sector.

In a statement published by Wam, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs expressed its condolences to the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations and the world on the death of the leader of the nation and the guardian of its journey, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the country.

More to follow...

