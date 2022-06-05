Salman Khan's tribute and Abhishek Bachchan's dance-off – highlights from IIFA Awards 2022

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, held in Abu Dhabi, ended on Saturday with a bang — quite literally — as fireworks went off over Yas Waterfront.

The evening, hosted by actors Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul and superstar Salman Khan, had all the ingredients you might expect from a Bollywood extravaganza: stellar performances, world-renowned talents, some good-natured ribbing and a celebration worthy of one of the largest film industries in the world. Here are some of our favourite moments from awards night.

1. Salman Khan gets emotional

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan got teary-eyed on stage when he recounted his early struggles and all the people who supported him while he was starting out in the industry and had limited means. He credited "Anna" Suneil Shetty — who back then owned a small apparel shop in Mumbai — film producer Ramesh Taurani and actor Chunky Panday for helping him to become the superstar he is now.

2. Pankaj Tripathi gets the recognition he deserves

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who won the award for Best Performance In a Supporting Role (Male) for his turn in the Netflix film Ludo, got an extended round of applause from the audience when he came on stage to accept his prize. Tripathi was nominated for two films (83 and Ludo) and even joked on stage that he wasn't sure which he had won for when he was presented with the IIFA trophy. The actor, who makes his mark in even the smallest of roles, has garnered plenty of respect over the past few years for playing characters that are real, relatable and incredibly entertaining.

Pankaj Tripathi wins best supporting actor for his role in 'Ludo'

3. A wedding is re-enacted

Actor Vicky Kaushal married actress Katrina Kaif in an intimate ceremony in December, with few Bollywood guests in attendance. So Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul decided to recreate the baraat (when the groom rides into the wedding venue on horseback, with his friends and family dancing around him). The re-enactment included actors playing the groom's parents, a makeshift horse and a cardboard cut-out of Kaif.

4. Simon Fuller sings Bollywood's praises

British entrepreneur Simon Fuller, who is the creator of the Idols television series, walked the IIFA Awards green carpet, saying that he "loves the singing and dancing of Bollywood". He also said he has watched many Bollywood films over the years, and that he thinks they are "visually strong and the music is fantastic". Fuller revealed that he is in Abu Dhabi working on a new television show "to take Bollywood to the world".

"With this region being close and a gateway to the rest of the world, I think it opens up lots of opportunities."

Simon Fuller at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. EPA

5. Some local touches

No IIFA Awards ceremony is complete without some big performances, but the special Abu Dhabi touches added to this year's event set it apart from previous years. Tanoura dancers made an appearance on the stage during the finale of Sara Ali Khan's performance to Chaka Chak from the film Atrangi Re. Despite the background being bright and colourful, the tanoura dancers, with their brightly lit skirts, stood out. For actor Abhishek Bachchan's performance to Macha Macha Re from the film Dasvi, Emirati Ayala dancers joined the actor on stage. The best part? None of these additions seemed forced in any way – the choreography seamlessly blended the two styles of dance appearing on stage together.

Abhishek Bachchan’s performance includes Emirati Ayala dancers. Photo: IIFA 2022

6. A tribute is paid to Bappi Lahiri

A befitting and high-energy grand finale to this year's awards ceremony was actor Shahid Kapoor's tribute to Indian composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who died in February. Kapoor emerged on a small platform above the audience, to one of Lahiri's most popular tracks, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, wearing a white outfit inspired by 1970s disco. The audience showed a lot of love to Kapoor all evening, but this performance had them dancing and cheering particularly loudly. He also performed to Lahiri's Tamma Tamma, Disco Dancer, Dance Dance — with dancer Nora Fatehi — and Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, with actress Ananya Panday.

Shahid Kapoor performs a tribute to Bappi Lahiri. IIFA 2022

7. Rakhi Sawant will nurture new talent

As she walked down the green carpet, during a quick chat, dancer and actress Rakhi Sawant revealed that she will open her own dance academy, in a bid to give a "chance to new talent". While she did not give many details, she said the academy will have outposts in the UAE, the UK, Canada and India.

8. A young dancer is introduced

Speaking of nurturing new talents, one of the most popular dancers in Bollywood, Nora Fatehi, brought a young dancer from Abu Dhabi on to the stage to perform with her. Kashni discovered Fatehi on social media, through her #dancewithNora hashtag. The girl impressed with her moves to Fatehi's song Dance Meri Rani.

Dancer Nora Fatehi brings Abu Dhabi talent Kashni on to the stage. Photo: IIFA 2022

9. A family affair with Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's performance was one of the most anticipated of the night, and he did not disappoint. He danced his way to the stage from the aisles of the venue, making his way through the crowd, but the highlight was an impromptu dance he did offstage with his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek revealed it was the first time he has performed at an event in front of his daughter.

Abhishek Bachchan begins his performance as he makes his way through the crowd

Scroll through the gallery below for some of the best fashion moments from the IIFA Awards 2022: