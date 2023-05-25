IIFA Awards 2023: Bollywood's biggest stars in Abu Dhabi

WHO'S COMING GREEN CARPET 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Bollywood fans hope to catch a glimpse of some of the industry's biggest stars this weekend. While many of the performers and guests have begun to arrive on Yas Island, the action begins on Friday night with IIFA Rocks. Here's a list of who is set to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2023 weekend in Abu Dhabi: Performers at IIFA Rocks 2023 Expand Autoplay Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajjummar Rao will co-host IIFA Rocks 2023 with director Farah Khan in Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao and director Farah Khan Kunder will host the evening, which is dedicated to music and fashion. Meanwhile, celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who this year marks 25 years in the fashion and film industries, will showcase a special collection. Here are the performers and guests expected at the IIFA Rocks 2023: Amit Trivedi

Badshah

Sunidhi Chauhan

Nucleya

Sukhbir Singh

Iulia Vantur

Palak Muchhal Performers and guests at IIFA Awards 2023 gala Expand Autoplay Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the IIIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA Saturday will be the biggest night of the entire event. Hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, top Bollywood films and talent of 2022 will be honoured with performances by IIFA ambassador Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Here are the guests expected at the IIFA Awards 2023 gala: Alia Bhatt

Hrithik Roshan

Kamal Haasan

Anil Kapoor

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Sunny Kaushal

Mouni Roy

Fardeen Khan

Esha Gupta

Mrunal Thakur

Dia Mirza

R Madhavan

Raashii Khanna

Sheeba Chaddha

Neelam Kothari

Bhavna Pandey

Maheep Kapoor

Seema Sajdeh

Ramesh Taurani

Boney Kapoor

Bhushan Kumar

Jayantilal Gada

Anees Bazmee

Why is the IIFA Awards carpet green? The story behind the move from traditional red Expand Autoplay Bollywood actors Nargis Fakhri and Chunkey Pandey on the green carpet at the IIFA Awards 2022 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National For 16 years, stars arriving at the annual IIFA Awards have been greeted by a bright green carpet, instead of the traditional red. First introduced at the 2007 event in Sheffield, UK, the colour change has not only allowed the travelling Bollywood ceremony to stand out, but also it delivers an important global message about climate change. “IIFA has always put the environmental agenda at the realm of IIFA Awards,” organisers said. “In 2007, we launched the concept 'Greening the IIFAs' and came up with the idea of bright green carpets instead of traditional red ones. “IIFA has always helped create clever messaging on the environment that the stars and celebrities involved would convey to the audiences and fans globally. And today, with the power of celebrity following, it’s worked.” First held in 2000 in London, the IIFA Awards were created by Mumbai event company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honour the best Hindi films and movie talents of the previous year. It is usually spread across several days, culminating with a gala awards night, and has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's popularity globally. Expand Autoplay Kriti Sanon wears a couture mermaid dress by Filipino Michael Cinco. Chris Whiteoak / The National Dubai hosted the event in 2006, with other hosts including Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau. Abu Dhabi plays host for the second year in a row this weekend, with the musical IIFA Rocks and the gala event being held at the Etihad Arena on Friday and Saturday. At the IIFA's first green carpet event in England, Hollywood stars Colin Firth and Sienna Miller rubbed shoulders with top Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra. Salman Khan, who's performing at the Abu Dhabi show this weekend, was one of the performers, along with Abhishek Bachchan, who will host the show on Saturday at the Etihad Arena alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. The history of the red carpet The term “red carpet treatment” is believed to have been coined in the 1900s, when the New York Central Railroad typically used scarlet-coloured carpets for first-class ticket holders boarding the trains. Hollywood began to adopt the colour for film premieres and events in the 1920s. It was seen around the world when broadcasters of the Academy Awards in 1964 started filming the arrival of guests as they stepped out of their limousines. The red carpet became the place where stars and VIPs made their grand entrance. Today, it is used at major events around the world, including at formal ceremonial events to mark the path of heads of state. Read the full story here