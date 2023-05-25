IIFA Awards 2023: Bollywood's biggest stars in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood fans hope to catch a glimpse of some of the industry's biggest stars this weekend. While many of the performers and guests have begun to arrive on Yas Island, the action begins on Friday night with IIFA Rocks.
Here's a list of who is set to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2023 weekend in Abu Dhabi:
Performers at IIFA Rocks 2023
Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao and director Farah Khan Kunder will host the evening, which is dedicated to music and fashion.
Meanwhile, celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who this year marks 25 years in the fashion and film industries, will showcase a special collection.
Here are the performers and guests expected at the IIFA Rocks 2023:
- Amit Trivedi
- Badshah
- Sunidhi Chauhan
- Nucleya
- Sukhbir Singh
- Iulia Vantur
- Palak Muchhal
Performers and guests at IIFA Awards 2023 gala
Saturday will be the biggest night of the entire event. Hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, top Bollywood films and talent of 2022 will be honoured with performances by IIFA ambassador Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.
Here are the guests expected at the IIFA Awards 2023 gala:
- Alia Bhatt
- Hrithik Roshan
- Kamal Haasan
- Anil Kapoor
- Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza
- Sunny Kaushal
- Mouni Roy
- Fardeen Khan
- Esha Gupta
- Mrunal Thakur
- Dia Mirza
- R Madhavan
- Raashii Khanna
- Sheeba Chaddha
- Neelam Kothari
- Bhavna Pandey
- Maheep Kapoor
- Seema Sajdeh
- Ramesh Taurani
- Boney Kapoor
- Bhushan Kumar
- Jayantilal Gada
- Anees Bazmee
Why is the IIFA Awards carpet green? The story behind the move from traditional red
For 16 years, stars arriving at the annual IIFA Awards have been greeted by a bright green carpet, instead of the traditional red.
First introduced at the 2007 event in Sheffield, UK, the colour change has not only allowed the travelling Bollywood ceremony to stand out, but also it delivers an important global message about climate change.
“IIFA has always put the environmental agenda at the realm of IIFA Awards,” organisers said.
“In 2007, we launched the concept 'Greening the IIFAs' and came up with the idea of bright green carpets instead of traditional red ones.
“IIFA has always helped create clever messaging on the environment that the stars and celebrities involved would convey to the audiences and fans globally. And today, with the power of celebrity following, it’s worked.”
First held in 2000 in London, the IIFA Awards were created by Mumbai event company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honour the best Hindi films and movie talents of the previous year.
It is usually spread across several days, culminating with a gala awards night, and has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's popularity globally.
Dubai hosted the event in 2006, with other hosts including Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.
Abu Dhabi plays host for the second year in a row this weekend, with the musical IIFA Rocks and the gala event being held at the Etihad Arena on Friday and Saturday.
At the IIFA's first green carpet event in England, Hollywood stars Colin Firth and Sienna Miller rubbed shoulders with top Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.
Salman Khan, who's performing at the Abu Dhabi show this weekend, was one of the performers, along with Abhishek Bachchan, who will host the show on Saturday at the Etihad Arena alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.
The history of the red carpet
The term “red carpet treatment” is believed to have been coined in the 1900s, when the New York Central Railroad typically used scarlet-coloured carpets for first-class ticket holders boarding the trains. Hollywood began to adopt the colour for film premieres and events in the 1920s.
It was seen around the world when broadcasters of the Academy Awards in 1964 started filming the arrival of guests as they stepped out of their limousines. The red carpet became the place where stars and VIPs made their grand entrance.
Today, it is used at major events around the world, including at formal ceremonial events to mark the path of heads of state.
IIFA Rocks 2022 top 10 moments: Bollywood stars shine at Abu Dhabi ceremony
Last year's IIFA Rocks event was action-packed, as stars including Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey attended the IIFA Weekend at the Etihad Arena.
Here are key highlights from the event:
1 Fardeen Khan back on the big screen
The actor made his return to the entertainment industry after 12 years.
Having been away from the limelight, he said he was set to appear in a film called Visfot (Blast), which he recently finished shooting.
It's set to debut on a streaming platform soon. He will star alongside Riteish Deshmukh in the thriller which is a remake of a Venezuelan film.
2. Yo Yo Honey Singh was the man of the moment
The rapper has a huge fan following in Bollywood – several stars including South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas and Sara Ali Khan said they were looking forward to his performance at IIFA Rocks.
3. Ananya Panday's 'dream come true'
Speaking at her first IIFA performance, actress Ananya Panday said it was "a dream come true” and called the event "bigger and better than ever”.
Panday, who has a strong affection for Abu Dhabi, said she was excited to visit Warner Bros World, so fans of the actress knew where to go.
4. Middle Eastern designers dazzled again
Several stars attending the event in Abu Dhabi chose to wear creations by Middle Eastern designers for the green carpet, with Zahrah S Khan and Asees Kaur in dresses by Lebanon's Ziad Germanos.
Actress Urvashi Rautela was seen in a dress by Amato, the label by Filipino designer Furne One, who lives in Dubai. Actress Nora Fatehi wore a blue gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco, who runs his brand from Dubai.
5. Newbies joined the fun at the IIFA Awards
It was the first time several talents from the Hindi film industry attended the event, including singer Zahrah S Khan and actress Sharvari.
Khan was one of the performers at IIFA Rocks.