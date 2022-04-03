'Shershaah' leads IIFA Awards 2022 nominations

Twelve of the most popular categories of the International Indian Film Academy Awards have been announced, ahead of the event on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
War film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, leads with a whopping 12 nominations, followed by Ranveer Singh's cricket biopic 83, which has nine, and Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo with six.
Atrangi Re follows close behind with five nods and Mimi with four.
A full list of nominations is below.
The IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena and will feature performances by some of the biggest Indian stars across two days, with many of the top films and actors of the year being honoured on the second night.
The event was initially scheduled to be held in March, but was postponed "due to changing circumstances in the spread of the Covid-19 virus", organisers said.
"We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic," they said.
Bollywood star Salman Khan will host the gala awards night, along with actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.
Scroll through the gallery for pictures from the red carpet of the IIFA Weekend & Awards 2019:
First held in the year 2000, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised by Mumbai events company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honour the best Hindi films and movie talents of the year. It is held in a different country every year, and has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's popularity globally.
Dubai hosted the event in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.
The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Full list of IIFA 2022 nominations:
Best Picture
Shershaah
83
Ludo
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Thappad
Best Director
Kabir Khan, 83
Anurag Basu, Ludo
Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham
Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah
Anubhav Sinha, Thappad
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Vidya Balan, Sherni
Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait
Kiara Advani, Shershaah
Taapsee Pannu, Thappad
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Ranveer Singh, 83
Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham
Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah
Late Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium
Manoj Bajpayee, Bhonsle
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Gauahar Khan, 14 Phere
Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium
Lara Dutta, Bell Bottom
Shalini Vatsa, Ludo
Sai Tamhankar, Mimi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Jiiva, 83
Pankaj Tripathi, 83
Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo
Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Kumud Mishra, Thappad
Best Music Direction
Pritam, 83
A R Rahman, 99 Songs
A R Rahman, Atrangi Re
Pritam, Ludo
Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak and Jaani, Shershaah
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal for Chaka Chak in Atrangi Re
Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari in Mimi
Jasleen Royal for Ranjha in Shershaah
Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh for Lehra Do in 83
Arijit Singh for Rait Zara Si in Atrangi Re
Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad in Ludo
Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah
B Praak for Mann Bharya in Shershaah
Best Story (Original)
Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re
Shubham, Eeb Allay Ooo!
Anurag Basu, Ludo
Sandeep Shrivastava, Shershaah
Best Story (Adapted)
Kabir Khan and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83
Abhishek Chaubey and Hussain Haidry, Ankahi Kahaniya
Laxman Utekar and Rohan Shankar, Mimi
Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii
Best Lyrics
Kausar Munir for Lehra Do in 83
Irshad Kamil for Rait Zara Si in Atrangi Re
Irshad Kamil for Shayad in Love Aaj Kal
Tanishk Bagchi for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah
B Praak and Jaani for Mann Bharryaa 2.0 in Shershaah
Tickets to the IIFA Awards are already selling out, with the venue's Upper Tier seats priced at Dh110 and Dh220 no longer available. Lower Tier tickets priced at Dh330, Dh440, Dh550 and going all the way up to Dh1,350 are still available at etihadarena.ae.