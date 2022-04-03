'Shershaah' leads IIFA Awards 2022 nominations

Twelve of the most popular categories of the International Indian Film Academy Awards have been announced, ahead of the event on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

War film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, leads with a whopping 12 nominations, followed by Ranveer Singh's cricket biopic 83, which has nine, and Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo with six.

Atrangi Re follows close behind with five nods and Mimi with four.

A full list of nominations is below.

The IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena and will feature performances by some of the biggest Indian stars across two days, with many of the top films and actors of the year being honoured on the second night.

The event was initially scheduled to be held in March, but was postponed "due to changing circumstances in the spread of the Covid-19 virus", organisers said.

"We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic," they said.

Bollywood star Salman Khan will host the gala awards night, along with actors Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.

First held in the year 2000, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised by Mumbai events company Wizcraft International Entertainment to honour the best Hindi films and movie talents of the year. It is held in a different country every year, and has been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's popularity globally.

Dubai hosted the event in 2006, and so has Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full list of IIFA 2022 nominations:

Best Picture

Shershaah

83

Ludo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

Best Director

Kabir Khan, 83

Anurag Basu, Ludo

Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham

Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah

Anubhav Sinha, Thappad

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Vidya Balan, Sherni

Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait

Kiara Advani, Shershaah

Taapsee Pannu, Thappad

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh, 83

Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham

Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah

Late Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium

Manoj Bajpayee, Bhonsle

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Gauahar Khan, 14 Phere

Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium

Lara Dutta, Bell Bottom

Shalini Vatsa, Ludo

Sai Tamhankar, Mimi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Jiiva, 83

Pankaj Tripathi, 83

Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo

Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kumud Mishra, Thappad

Best Music Direction

Pritam, 83

A R Rahman, 99 Songs

A R Rahman, Atrangi Re

Pritam, Ludo

Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak and Jaani, Shershaah

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal for Chaka Chak in Atrangi Re

Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari in Mimi

Jasleen Royal for Ranjha in Shershaah

Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh for Lehra Do in 83

Arijit Singh for Rait Zara Si in Atrangi Re

Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad in Ludo

Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah

B Praak for Mann Bharya in Shershaah

Best Story (Original)

Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re

Shubham, Eeb Allay Ooo!

Anurag Basu, Ludo

Sandeep Shrivastava, Shershaah

Best Story (Adapted)

Kabir Khan and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, 83

Abhishek Chaubey and Hussain Haidry, Ankahi Kahaniya

Laxman Utekar and Rohan Shankar, Mimi

Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii

Best Lyrics

Kausar Munir for Lehra Do in 83

Irshad Kamil for Rait Zara Si in Atrangi Re

Irshad Kamil for Shayad in Love Aaj Kal

Tanishk Bagchi for Raataan Lambiyan in Shershaah

B Praak and Jaani for Mann Bharryaa 2.0 in Shershaah

