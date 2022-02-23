Salman Khan returns to Dubai with Da-bangg tour at Expo 2020

Bollywood star Salman Khan's globetrotting Da-bangg Tour is returning to Dubai, this time at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday. Named after his blockbuster action film series, Dabangg, which was first released in 2010, the tour will include dance performances by Khan, as well as actors Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar. Singers Guru Randhawa and Kamaal Khan complete the troupe, along with presenter and comedian Maniesh Paul.

Now called Da-bangg: The Tour — Re-Loaded, performances will feature hit Bollywood dances and musical performances including those from Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3, the film series that followed larger-than-life policeman Chulbul Pandey, played by Khan, on various adventures. While Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut in the first film has been a mainstay in the travelling show, past Da-bangg tours have featured stars such as Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and Prabudeva.

Da-bangg has come to Dubai before, and was last staged at the Coca-Cola Arena in 2019. It also travelled to Riyadh in December last year and has toured the US in the past.

"Dabangg tour has travelled to about 40 cities across the world and there are places which have invited the team again to perform. It goes to show that the event has touched the hearts of almost the entire world and continues to do so even now," Jordy Patel, Khan's manager, told The Times of India.

Following the show, Khan, a regular visitor to the UAE, will return again in May to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards, or IIFA, in Abu Dhabi. The travelling awards, which celebrates the best of the year's Hindi language cinema, will be held at the Etihad Arena on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21.

“I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA family and travelling to some great destinations, but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi," Khan said.

"IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s 50th-anniversary Golden Jubilee celebration."

Da-Bangg: The Tour – Reloaded at the DEC Arena at Expo 2020 Dubai will start at 9pm on February 25. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets, priced at Dh50 and inclusive of Expo 2020 entry, are available at platinumlist.net