Winners at IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi

The International Indian Film Academy Awards handed out trophies in the technical categories on Friday night during IIFA Rocks at Etihad Arena.

The first night of the two-day IIFA Awards event was dedicated to music and fashion, featuring a host of performances, as well as a show by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. The main awards gala is set to take place on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena, and will again feature performances by top stars.

The IIFA Awards are an annual celebration of all things Bollywood and is held in a different city every year. Abu Dhabi is hosting the event for the second year in a row this year.

Sukhbir and Iulia Vantur perform on the IIFA Rocks stage at Etihad Arena. All photos: IIFA

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi was the big winner in the technical categories on Friday night, clinching trophies for cinematography, screenplay and dialogue. The film, about real-life gangster Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, a mafia head in 1960s Bombay, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, won two awards – Best Choreography for title track and Best Sound Design.

Here are all the winners announced so far at the IIFA Awards 2023:

- Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

- Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

- Best Editing: Drishyam 2

- Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva

- Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha

- Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling

*This list will be updated as more winners are announced on Saturday