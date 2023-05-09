Rajkummar Rao to host IIFA Rocks with Farah Khan in Abu Dhabi

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will co-host IIFA Rocks, the first night of the International Indian Film Academy awards that is dedicated to music and fashion.

The two-day event, celebrating all things Bollywood, is set to return to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena for the second year in a row, on May 26 and 27.

Rao, who was last seen in the film Bheed, released in March, will host the night with director Farah Khan, who also hosted the event last year. IIFA Rocks will feature top performers including rapper Badshah, singer and music director Amit Trivedi, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and EDM producer Nucleya.

Known popularly as the IIFA Awards, IIFA Rocks will be followed by the main awards gala the following night on May 27.

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the awards night, which is set to be attended by some of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon.

“I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans and connecting with them globally,” Bachchan said earlier.

“IIFA is the only global platform that has travelled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe. As always, I am looking forward to the next edition of IIFA Weekend and awards and am excited to be co-hosting the 23rd edition.”

First held in London in 2000, the IIFA Awards were conceptualised by Mumbai event company Wizcraft International Entertainment and have been instrumental in boosting Bollywood's global popularity. They are held in a different location every year.

Cities that have previously hosted the awards include Dubai, Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

Last year's event marked the first time it was held in Abu Dhabi, on June 3 to 4, after being postponed following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

More than 20,000 fans attended the event across two days, IIFA said.

