Filmfare Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do big winners

Alia Bhatt's gritty gangster biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi and the comedy-drama Badhaai Do were the big winners at the Filmfare Awards, one of the oldest and most popular events recognising the best of Bollywood.

Held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Thursday night, the star-studded 68th Filmfare Awards was hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, and featured performances by actors Tiger Shroff and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which told the story of real-life gangster Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, a mafia head in 1960s Bombay, won 10 awards, including Best Film, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Bhatt and Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Photo: Bhansali Productions

Both Bhatt and Bhansali, who is known for his opulent period dramas, received wide praise for the film, which was released in February last year.

Bhatt, who will soon make her Hollywood debut in the spy thriller Heart of Stone, wore a dress by Lebanese designer Tony Ward to the event. The off-shoulder glittery black gown was her ode to the Filmfare trophy, often referred to as "the black lady" by the stars.

While winners are usually picked via popular votes for the main awards, separate "critics awards" are also handed out on the night to recognise critically lauded films and lead actors.

Badhaai Do was awarded Best Film (Critics) while its leads Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao won Best Actress (Critics) and Best Actor respectively.

Pednekar praised her co-star Rao for his win.

"Congratulations on your big win. You are one of the finest of our generation. You’ve inspired me in so many ways. Upwards and onwards my friend," she wrote on Instagram.

In the film, the actors play a couple who enter into a marriage of convenience to hide their sexuality from both their conservative families.

"This one is very very special. My fourth black lady and this wouldn’t have been possible without you my love @patralekhaa who always pushes and encourages me to do good work. Thank you love for always being there," Rao posted on Instagram, along with an homage to his wife, actress Patralekhaa.

Badhaai Do won a total of six awards on the night, including Best Supporting Actress for Sheeba Chaddha, Best Screenplay and Best Story.

Acclaimed actress Tabu was also named Best Actress (Critics) for her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, sharing the award with Pednekar.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, 87, who appeared in more than 380 films across a career spanning 60 years, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is a full list of winners at the Filmfare Awards 2023:

- Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Film (Critics): Badhaai Do

- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do

- Best Actress (Critics'): Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do

- Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra in Vadh

- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha in Badhaai Do

- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor in Jugjugg Jeeyo

- Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

- Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

- Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

- Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jugjugg Jeeyo

- Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

- Best Debut Male: Ankush Gedam in Vadh

- Best Debut Female: Andrea Kevichusa in Anek

- Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshvardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

- Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

- Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

- Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Costume: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

- Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

- Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

- Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

- Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

- RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar