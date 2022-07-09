Bollywood star Alia Bhatt wraps up first Hollywood film with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is homeward bound. The actress has shared a series of photos from the set of her first Hollywood production, Heart of Stone, thanking her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, director Tom Harper as well as the crew.

"I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film," the acclaimed actress posted on Instagram, with one photo of her hugging Gadot. "But for now ... I’m coming home baby."

Production for the film, a spy thriller for Netflix, began earlier this year. While there are no plot details yet, the film is planned as a female spin on popular spy franchises, including Mission: Impossible and James Bond.

Wonder Woman star Gadot, who was the first big name to be signed, had earlier revealed her character's name: Rachel Stone.

Bhatt is reportedly playing the role of an Indo-American intelligence operative, named Maya Singh, in the film.

Last month, the actress, 29, announced she was expecting her first child with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, 39. The couple got married in a glamorous ceremony in Mumbai in April, attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

With Heart of Stone, Bhatt joins a growing list of Bollywood stars making their mark in Hollywood. While Priyanka Chopra is the most recognisable name among international audiences, her peers have also been cast in major roles in Hollywood productions in recent times.

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar recently made his debut in the hit Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

READ MORE Alia Bhatt to Farhan Akhtar: the Bollywood stars making their Hollywood debut

In 2017, Deepika Padukone played one of the leads in Vin Diesel's action franchise film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, while actor Ali Fazal was cast opposite Judi Dench in the period film, 2017's Victoria & Abdul. Fazal, who also starred in the 2015 hit Furious 7, was also in Kenneth Branagh's starry mystery film Death on the Nile, which also features Gadot.

South Indian superstar Dhanush will soon be seen in the Russo brothers' action thriller The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, scheduled to be released on Friday, July 22 on Netflix.