Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces plans for vast new Dubai tourism hotspot

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday announced the launch of Al Layan Oasis, a new tourism hotspot in the desert.

The project will span a million square metres – a quarter of which will be lakes – to attract 300,000 visitors annually.

There will be space for 1,000 cars, 14km of walking and cycling paths, 100 caravan and campsites, a visitor centre, an open-air cinema, an outdoor theatre, a food truck plaza, children’s play areas, plus an additional 365,000 square metres available for investment.

While its location was not revealed, Sheikh Mohammed described it as an "unprecedented desert tourism experience". Al Layan is the name of an area on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border.

“Every day in the UAE is an opportunity to write a new story, plant a new seed, and add a different fingerprint to a developmental journey that creates a brighter future and builds a life that is the best in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

What is the blue and green road map?

At the World Governments Summit last week, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the launch of Dubai Municipality’s Dh4 billion ($1.08 billion) plan to create more green spaces.

The project sets out a target to plant 1.5 million trees over five years, with 45 landscaping projects and 120 new parks covering three million square metres, together with 200 sports and recreational spaces.

The hope is to turn Dubai into an urban environment that integrates public facilities, parks, beaches and waterfronts.

This month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, announced a Dh500 million plan for ,Umm Suqeim Beach.

The beach will be raised, its size will increase by 30 per cent and resilience against rising sea levels will be strengthened. The plan also features the building of a 38-metre observation tower and a 2km retaining wall.

The proposal is part of wider efforts to improve Dubai’s beaches. In 2023, Sheikh Mohammed announced that 54km of beaches around Palm Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah and Al Mamzar would be redeveloped. The following year, plans to create the longest public beach in Dubai at Jebel Ali were revealed.

At one with nature

The Dubai government is embarking on a major drive to capitalise on its natural resources to cement its status as a global tourism hub.

In December, the emirate unveiled plans to establish a dedicated recreational vehicle network to encourage road trips to its leading nature spots.

A host of RV stations, serviced parks and tailored experiences are to be launched to help connect visitors with Dubai's mountain, beach and desert landscapes.

The project – to be led by Dubai Municipality – has been heralded as the region's first integrated RV route and will seek to champion a love of the great outdoors.

The municipality will develop the core infrastructure and issue the regulatory framework required to enable private-sector developers and operators to build, manage and operate RV routes and dedicated parks.

Authorities have not said when the RV route will be opened and which destinations will be part of the scheme.

Dubai Municipality will also work with financial institutions to offer flexible payment solutions that support RV ownership, rental models, and broader industry expansion. The RV network is designed to enable families to explore Dubai’s natural destinations through connected road-trip journeys that suit all age groups.

While Dubai is famed for its urban attractions – such as shimmering skyscrapers, a multitude of malls and other leisure offerings – authorities have placed a renewed focus on promoting its countryside. In October 2024, the Dubai government set out a Dh390 million strategy to transform the emirate's rural areas to create “an ideal destination to live and work”, and boost tourism..

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved 37 projects – slated for completion by 2028 – to enhance Dubai's countryside and develop diverse tourist attractions. He also unveiled a master plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route, a 100km road for vehicles and bicycles to promote desert tourism and provide investment opportunities for local communities.

The Crown Prince said the series of initiatives are intended to “transform Dubai’s rural areas and countryside to be among the best, most beautiful, and enjoyable for all”.

Meanwhile, a Dh3.6 billion mega project primed to transform the Dubai town of Hatta is gathering pace, with work complete on a vast amphitheatre, three farms and a school set to serve more than 1,000 pupils.







