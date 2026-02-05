Dubai to build 120 parks and plant 1.5 million trees as Dh4bn green city project takes root

Dubai Municipality has launched a Dh4 billion ($1.08 billion) project to create more green spaces in the city and make it more sustainable.

The project sets out a target to plant 1.5 million trees over five years, the implementation of 45 landscaping projects, the addition of 120 new parks that will cover three million square metres, and 200 sports and recreational spaces.

The hope is to turn Dubai into an urban environment that integrates public facilities, parks, beaches and waterfronts. The project was reviewed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the World Governments Summit this week.

Focus on beaches

More than 15 major development schemes will revitalise coastlines and introduce three new beach destinations annually, promoting active lifestyles and enhancing public access to the natural environment, the municipality said.

It aims to increase beaches, services and amenities by 400 per cent, expand public beach capacity by 150 per cent, and extend the length of beachfront walking, jogging and cycling tracks by 285 per cent.

It follows an announcement on Sunday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, of a Dh500 million ($136 million) master plan for the transformation of Umm Suqeim Beach.

The work will elevate the beach, increase its size by 30 per cent and strengthen resilience against rising sea levels. It will also include the construction of a 38-metre observation tower and a 2km retaining wall.

The master plan for the development of Umm Suqeim Beach. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The planned work is part of wider efforts to improve Dubai’s beaches. In 2023 Sheikh Mohammed announced that 54km of beaches around Palm Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah and Al Mamzar would be developed. The following year, plans to create the longest public beach in Dubai at Jebel Ali were announced.

“Through this road map, Dubai Municipality is advancing a flexible, inclusive and long-term urban model that positions beaches, parks and public spaces as integrated infrastructure assets, making Dubai more vibrant, attractive and liveable for all,” said Marwan bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality.

“Our goal is for Dubai to be a city built for people, growing in harmony with nature – a resilient and sustainable city that delivers the highest quality of life for current and future generations.”