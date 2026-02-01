Sheikh Hamdan launches Dh500m master plan to transform Dubai's Umm Suqeim Beach

Dubai on Sunday unveiled a Dh500 million ($136 million) master plan aimed at transforming one of the emirate's most popular public beaches into an "iconic destination" to attract millions of visitors each year.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has approved the Umm Suqeim Beach project, which will have a striking new landmark at its heart and is being positioned to help turn back the tide on climate change.

The revamp will extend over 3 kilometres, span about 445,000 square metres and lead to a 30 per cent increase in the beach area.

Smart-lighting systems will illuminate 130,000 square metres of beachfront, supporting night-swimming activities.

The initiative is central to a broader drive to upgrade public beaches across Dubai and cement the emirate's status as a global tourism destination.

“Dubai is a jewel among cities and a pearl among beach destinations, and the quality of life of its residents and visitors remains our top priority,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The development of Dubai’s infrastructure, including its public spaces and waterfronts, is part of an integrated vision to create a holistic urban environment that meets community expectations and reinforces Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work and visit.”

Umm Suqeim Beach – renowned for its spectacular views of Burj Al Arab – is already a favourite spot among residents and visitors.

Future vision

The redeveloped Umm Suqeim Beach will accommodate up to six million visitors annually, with comprehensive upgrades to infrastructure and services, and a 200 per cent increase in parking capacity to about 2,400 spaces.

This will be complemented by improvements to connecting roads and access points from Jumeirah Street, as well as the separation of traffic flow from surrounding residential areas.

An observation tower will celebrate Dubai's maritime heritage. Photo: Dubai Media Office

A 38-metre observation tower, inspired by the emirate’s maritime heritage, is to be built to serve as a prominent landmark to enhance the beach’s visual identity.

The project will place strong emphasis on sustainability and climate change adaptation through the implementation of engineering solutions to address rising sea levels.

This involves the construction of a 2km retaining wall and the elevation of beach levels.

“In developing Umm Suqeim Beach, we focus on creating an all-day beach destination that combines leisure, sports and culture while adhering to the highest standards of safety, accessibility and inclusivity for people of determination and senior citizens," said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality.

"We seek to make the beach a welcoming space for all segments of society.”

Beach boost

A major plan to develop 54km of the emirate’s beaches around Palm Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah and Al Mamzar, was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in 2023.

It included the development of enclosed beach areas, walkways, cafes and dining areas, with an 8km beach at Jebel Ali.

In 2024, this was expanded as Dubai unveiled plans to create the emirate’s longest public beach at Jebel Ali.