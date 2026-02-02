Bridge to link Wynn Al Marjan Island gaming resort to UAE road network to open this year

A 548-metre bridge that will connect Ras Al Khaimah's multibillion-dollar Wynn Al Marjan Island gaming resort to the wider UAE road network is set to be built before the end of the year.

Wynn Bridge will provide a direct link to the five-star site, which is set to open its doors in spring 2027, from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611).

It will also connect the resort with the surrounding planned beach districts through the Wynn Boulevard. It is expected to open in October.

Construction of the bridge is progressing on schedule, with 48 per cent of the work already complete, according to the latest status update.

Piling works on the bridge have already been completed, with nine of 10 bridge column pile caps now in place.

The construction of the resort - carried out by more than 18,000 workers - is also on schedule. The property will be the UAE’s first gaming resort, having secured the country’s first gaming license in 2024. It is expected to significantly boost tourism in Ras Al Khaimah.

An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Photos: Wynn Resorts

A French-American steakhouse by Alain Ducasse is among the first restaurants announced for the Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts

Popular supper club Delilah will also open at Wynn Al Marjan Island. The outpost will be the first international opening of the 1950s-themed venue. Photo: Wynn Resorts

The resort will have 1,530 rooms, 22 restaurants, a nightclub, salon, spa, designer boutiques, an events centre, several pools and a marina.

The main hotel lobby at dusk at Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2024.

The emirate is aiming to boost its visitor numbers to 3.5 million by 2030.

Ras Al Khaimah is expanding its hospitality portfolio of about 56 hotels and resorts, with 8,000 rooms.

The emirate aims to triple the size of its tourism economy by 2030 and position itself as one of the top 10 fastest-growing global destinations.



















The resort will ascend 305 metres above sea level, across 70 storeys. As the top-10 list of tallest hotels in the world currently stands, this will place the hotel in eighth place, above the Address Beach Resort in Dubai, which is 301 metres tall.

“Gaming” is a term widely used for gambling in the US; as it stands, gambling is not currently permitted in the UAE. Previously, the gaming element of the hotel has been described by a representative as “only one of the many elements of the resort”.