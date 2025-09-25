An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Photos: Wynn Resorts
An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Photos: Wynn Resorts
The $5.1 billion resort secured the country's first gaming licence from UAE authorities in 2024.
The $5.1 billion resort secured the country's first gaming licence from UAE authorities in 2024.
The resort will have 1,530 rooms, 22 restaurants, a nightclub, salon, spa, designer boutiques, an events centre, several pools and a marina.
The resort will have 1,530 rooms, 22 restaurants, a nightclub, salon, spa, designer boutiques, an events centre, several pools and a marina.
The main hotel lobby at dusk at Wynn Al Marjan Island.
The main hotel lobby at dusk at Wynn Al Marjan Island.
Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2024.
Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2024.
The emirate is aiming to boost its visitor numbers to 3.5 million by 2030.
The emirate is aiming to boost its visitor numbers to 3.5 million by 2030.
Ras Al Khaimah is expanding its hospitality portfolio of about 56 hotels and resorts, with 8,000 rooms.
Ras Al Khaimah is expanding its hospitality portfolio of about 56 hotels and resorts, with 8,000 rooms.
The emirate aims to triple the size of its tourism economy by 2030 and position itself as one of the top 10 fastest-growing global destinations.
The emirate aims to triple the size of its tourism economy by 2030 and position itself as one of the top 10 fastest-growing global destinations.

Lifestyle

Food

First restaurants at Wynn Al Marjan Island officially announced

There will be a steakhouse by Alain Ducasse, as well as Italian, Lebanese and Greek eateries among 22 restaurants at the anticipated property

Farah Andrews
Farah Andrews
Las Vegas, USA

September 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Ahead of its opening in spring 2027, the first restaurants at Wynn Al Marjan Island have been announced.

The property, in Ras Al Khaimah, will be home to a steakhouse by celebrated French chef Alain Ducasse and the first international outpost of Delilah, the popular supper club at Wynn Las Vegas. Delilah is also currently operating in West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Miami.

There will also be an Aft Cocktail Deck at the resort. In total, there will be 22 restaurants and lounges.

During a tour at Wynn Las Vegas, Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design and Development, said that there would also be Indo-Persian, Italian, Lebanese, Indian, Greek and Japanese restaurants, as well as a food hall, pool bars and a lobby bar.

"It's quite an incredible collection of restaurants," Lenahan said during the tour, "all of which will be taking advantage of beautiful views out to the ocean".

A rendering of the upper bar area at Delilah at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts
A rendering of the upper bar area at Delilah at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts

Lenahan also announced that there will be a Sea of Dreams show, which will be overlooked by Aft. This is in line with the Lake of Dreams interactive show, which is shown throughout the night at Wynn Las Vegas.

"Every element of Wynn Al Marjan Island has been conceptualised by Wynn Design & Development to surprise guests and surpass their expectations, to create a singular resort they’ve simply never experienced before," Lenahan added in a statement. "That extends, of course, to the restaurant spaces we are designing for the esteemed chefs who are joining us.

"Whether it’s the ultimate in opulence or refinement, or perhaps imbued with a splash of whimsy, our desire is to entertain the guest’s eye with unique, unforgettable details while they’re savouring an unforgettable meal."

Delilah will "blend imaginative dining with the feel of the world’s most iconic supper clubs of the 1950s, from El Morocco in New York to Maxim’s in Paris and Les Caves Du Roy in Beirut." The venue will be run partnership with The h.wood Group.

Delilah operates a no-photo policy and will run nightly performances at the Ras Al Khaimah resort when it opens in early 2027. Photo: Wynn Resorts
Delilah operates a no-photo policy and will run nightly performances at the Ras Al Khaimah resort when it opens in early 2027. Photo: Wynn Resorts

In Las Vegas, the eponymous Delilah is a fictional 1950s showgirl inspired by the likes of Rita Hayworth and Lucille Ball. During a visit to the Las Vegas venue, Lenahan said that the UAE's patron will be "inspired by an entertainment industry icon from Beirut".

At Delilah, which operates a no-photo policy, guests can expect to enjoy cocktails, dinner and entertainment, with cosy fireplaces, nightly live music and performances. The menu highlights include beef Wellington and chicken tenders, both popular on the Las Vegas menu, as well as new menu items that will "highlighting the best of the region’s ingredients."

Ducasse's French-American steakhouse will span two floors and about 1,820 square metres. The menu will include duck foie gras brioche and cheese souffle, as well as steaks carved tableside for mains, and flambeed baked Alaska for dessert.

A rendering of Alain Ducasse's French-American steakhouse at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts
A rendering of Alain Ducasse's French-American steakhouse at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts

"I’m very proud and honoured to contribute to the Wynn Al Marjan Island project, which is for sure one of the most visionary and ambitious projects in the region," Ducasse said. "The culinary experience we’ll create will radically reinvent the steakhouse concept by boldly reinterpreting the American classics with a contemporary French flair."

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the group's first resort in the UAE. Expected to open in early 2027, it will have 1,530 rooms and suites, restaurants and lounges, a theatre, a nightclub and a beach club. The resort will feature several swimming and wading pools, water features, a five-star spa, a salon, a shopping promenade, and an events and celebrations centre.

The hotel was announced in January 2022, with news that it would include a “gaming area”. Internationally, Wynn is known for its casino hotel resorts in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
You might also like
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
Transgender report
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency
While you're here
On Women's Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Winners

Ballon d’Or (Men’s)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)

Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

Best Young Women’s Player
Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain)

Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy)

Best Women’s Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea)

Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Coach of the Year
Sarina Wiegman (England)

While you're here
Transgender report
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
RESULT

Esperance de Tunis 1 Guadalajara 1 
(Esperance won 6-5 on penalties)
Esperance: Belaili 38’
Guadalajara: Sandoval 5’

More from this package
The specs: 2019 Audi A8

Price From Dh390,000

Engine 3.0L V6 turbo

Gearbox Eight-speed automatic

Power 345hp @ 5,000rpm

Torque 500Nm @ 1,370rpm

Fuel economy, combined 7.5L / 100km

World Cup warm-up fixtures

Friday, May 24:

  • Pakistan v Afghanistan (Bristol)
  • Sri Lanka v South Africa (Cardiff)

Saturday, May 25

  • England v Australia (Southampton)
  • India v New Zealand (The Oval, London)

Sunday, May 26

  • South Africa v West Indies (Bristol)
  • Pakistan v Bangladesh (Cardiff)

Monday, May 27

  • Australia v Sri Lanka (Southampton)
  • England v Afghanistan (The Oval, London)

Tuesday, May 28

  • West Indies v New Zealand (Bristol)
  • Bangladesh v India (Cardiff)
Our commentary on Brexit
The specs

Price, base / as tested Dh100,000 (estimate)

Engine 2.4L four-cylinder 

Gearbox Nine-speed automatic 

Power 184bhp at 6,400rpm

Torque 237Nm at 3,900rpm

Fuel economy, combined 9.4L/100km

On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

War on waste
What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

E-cigarettes report
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
World Mental Health Day
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Biography

Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day

Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour

Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour

Best vacation: Returning home to China

Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument

Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes

Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Updated: September 25, 2025, 9:00 PM`
RestaurantsRas Al KhaimahHotels