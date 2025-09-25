First restaurants at Wynn Al Marjan Island officially announced

Ahead of its opening in spring 2027, the first restaurants at Wynn Al Marjan Island have been announced.

The property, in Ras Al Khaimah, will be home to a steakhouse by celebrated French chef Alain Ducasse and the first international outpost of Delilah, the popular supper club at Wynn Las Vegas. Delilah is also currently operating in West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Miami.

There will also be an Aft Cocktail Deck at the resort. In total, there will be 22 restaurants and lounges.

During a tour at Wynn Las Vegas, Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design and Development, said that there would also be Indo-Persian, Italian, Lebanese, Indian, Greek and Japanese restaurants, as well as a food hall, pool bars and a lobby bar.

"It's quite an incredible collection of restaurants," Lenahan said during the tour, "all of which will be taking advantage of beautiful views out to the ocean".

A rendering of the upper bar area at Delilah at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts

Lenahan also announced that there will be a Sea of Dreams show, which will be overlooked by Aft. This is in line with the Lake of Dreams interactive show, which is shown throughout the night at Wynn Las Vegas.

"Every element of Wynn Al Marjan Island has been conceptualised by Wynn Design & Development to surprise guests and surpass their expectations, to create a singular resort they’ve simply never experienced before," Lenahan added in a statement. "That extends, of course, to the restaurant spaces we are designing for the esteemed chefs who are joining us.

"Whether it’s the ultimate in opulence or refinement, or perhaps imbued with a splash of whimsy, our desire is to entertain the guest’s eye with unique, unforgettable details while they’re savouring an unforgettable meal."

Delilah will "blend imaginative dining with the feel of the world’s most iconic supper clubs of the 1950s, from El Morocco in New York to Maxim’s in Paris and Les Caves Du Roy in Beirut." The venue will be run partnership with The h.wood Group.

Delilah operates a no-photo policy and will run nightly performances at the Ras Al Khaimah resort when it opens in early 2027. Photo: Wynn Resorts

In Las Vegas, the eponymous Delilah is a fictional 1950s showgirl inspired by the likes of Rita Hayworth and Lucille Ball. During a visit to the Las Vegas venue, Lenahan said that the UAE's patron will be "inspired by an entertainment industry icon from Beirut".

At Delilah, which operates a no-photo policy, guests can expect to enjoy cocktails, dinner and entertainment, with cosy fireplaces, nightly live music and performances. The menu highlights include beef Wellington and chicken tenders, both popular on the Las Vegas menu, as well as new menu items that will "highlighting the best of the region’s ingredients."

Ducasse's French-American steakhouse will span two floors and about 1,820 square metres. The menu will include duck foie gras brioche and cheese souffle, as well as steaks carved tableside for mains, and flambeed baked Alaska for dessert.

A rendering of Alain Ducasse's French-American steakhouse at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts

"I’m very proud and honoured to contribute to the Wynn Al Marjan Island project, which is for sure one of the most visionary and ambitious projects in the region," Ducasse said. "The culinary experience we’ll create will radically reinvent the steakhouse concept by boldly reinterpreting the American classics with a contemporary French flair."

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the group's first resort in the UAE. Expected to open in early 2027, it will have 1,530 rooms and suites, restaurants and lounges, a theatre, a nightclub and a beach club. The resort will feature several swimming and wading pools, water features, a five-star spa, a salon, a shopping promenade, and an events and celebrations centre.

The hotel was announced in January 2022, with news that it would include a “gaming area”. Internationally, Wynn is known for its casino hotel resorts in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau.

