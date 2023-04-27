Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah unveils first renderings of mega resort

New renderings of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah have been unveiled.

The mega resort will have views of the Arabian Gulf. It will also have 1,500 rooms, suites and villas, as well as two dozen restaurants, a spa, an event centre and a theatre. It is expected to open in 2027.

"We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location," said Craig Billings, chief executive of Wynn Resorts.

A rendering of the interiors of Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts Limited

"I am incredibly proud of our design and development team's ability to impart our legacy of rich, thoughtful design into a sun-soaked beachside resort that will delight customers, new and old. We look forward to opening Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027."

The project is estimated to cost about $3.9 billion.

Details of the hotel were first announced in January 2022, with news it would include a “gaming area”, although it did not define what gaming meant. However, Wynn is best known for its casino hotel resorts in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism and Development Authority said at the time the “department of entertainment and gaming regulation” will oversee “hotel operations, convention space, entertainment, restaurants and lounges, spa, retail and gaming facilities” in these resorts.

“The department of entertainment and gaming regulation within RAKTDA will consider the social, cultural and environmental landscape of the emirate and cover licensing, taxation, operational procedures and consumer safeguards,” it said at the time.

“The foremost priority of this new division is to create a robust framework that will ensure … the regulatory structure will address the entire gaming enterprise within integrated resorts, requiring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations [including financial crime laws] from operators, suppliers and employees.”

Gambling remains prohibited in the Emirates.

Marjan Island is a development of four reclaimed islands with more than 7.8kms of pristine beaches and 23km of waterfront, in addition to world-class hotels and residential developments.