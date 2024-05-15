Arab designers, Nadine Labaki and Dubai Bling stars on Cannes opening night red carpet

Striking looks by Arab designers made an appearance on the red carpet along with top film personalities from around the world on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Model and TV personality Heidi Klum sported a bold red look by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy. Known for his fairy-tale aesthetics, Kobeisy, who has dressed the likes of Queen Rania of Jordan and Jennifer Lopez, has boutiques in Beirut and Dubai.

Also in red was Australian model Shanina Shaik who stunned in an off-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown. The look, featuring a dramatic over skirt, is from the designer's ready-to-wear autumn 2024 collection.

Cannes red carpet regular Elie Saab was represented on the opening night via Jane Fonda. Wearing a V-neck jumpsuit with floral applique and beading by the Lebanese couturier, Fonda was a picture of grace, complimented by her silver locks and bold red lips.

Saab also dressed Chinese actress and singer Guan Xiaotong on the night in a shimmering pink gown from his spring/summer 2008 haute couture collection.

Jane Fonda in Elie Saab on the opening night. EPA

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi, a Cannes regular, also attended the opening night, wearing a custom gown by UAE label Atelier Zuhra.

Founded by Omani designer Mousa Al Awfi, the brand is named after Al Awfi's mother, and is known for its opulent gowns.

Jury member Nadine Labaki power dressed in a classic tuxedo from Celine. The acclaimed Lebanese actress and director was joined on the red carpet by her fellow jury members: president, Greta Gerwig; French actor, Omar Sy; US actress, Lily Gladstone; Japanese director, Kore-eda Hirokazu; Turkish actress and screenwriter, Ebru Ceylan; Spanish director and writer, Juan Antonio Bayona; French actress and model, Eva Green; and Italian actor, Pierfrancesco Favino.

French film Le Deuxieme Acte or The Second Act opened the festival. Starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard, the comedy by Quentin Dupieux follows a woman who is planning to introduce the man she loves to her father – only she doesn't know her lover is waiting for an opportunity to end their relationship.

Hollywood great Meryl Streep, who wore a simple yet elegant Dior Haute Couture wrap gown, received the Honorary Palme d'Or on the opening night.

READ MORE A history of Arab cinema at Cannes Film Festival, from Youssef Chahine to Nadine Labaki

A teary Streep, 74, collected her award to a two-minute standing ovation and thank the "gifted artists" she's worked with throughout her career.

"The last time I was at Cannes I was already a mother of three, I was about to turn 40 and I thought that my career was over," she said.

“That was not an unrealistic expectation for actresses at that time. And the only reason that I’m here tonight and that it continued is because of the very gifted artists with whom I’ve worked."

Star Wars creator George Lucas will also receive an Honorary Palme d'Or on the closing night.

Cannes Film Festival runs until May 25