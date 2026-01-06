Sheikh Hamdan reviews project to make Dubai’s beaches ‘most beautiful in world’

A large-scale development to expand and improve Dubai's upscale Jumeirah Beach 1 area is nearing completion.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Tuesday visited the project, which is set to open in February.

He said it is part of a broader expansion programme to make Dubai’s beaches “the best and most beautiful in the world”.

“I reviewed the Jumeirah Beach 1 development project by Dubai Municipality, part of the plan to upgrade public beach infrastructure,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“Aligned with the Quality of Life 2033 strategy and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, the project expands the beach area by 50 per cent and is 95 per cent complete, creating a modern, integrated beach that enhances quality of life, offers top experiences for all, and reflects Dubai’s vision for its beaches to be the best and most beautiful in the world.”

The project features recreational and sports amenities, including walking, cycling, and jogging tracks. More than 15 investment opportunities have also been introduced to support the local economy and strengthen beach tourism.

Broad improvement strategy

A major plan to develop 54km of the emirate’s beaches around Palm Jebel Ali, The Palm Jumeirah and Al Mamzar, was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in 2023.

It included the development of enclosed beach areas, walkways, cafes and dining areas with an 8km beach at Jebel Ali.

In 2024, this was expanded as Dubai unveiled plans for the construction of the emirate’s longest public beach at Jebel Ali.

“Our focus is on creating spaces rich in beaches, open areas, and recreational greens,” Sheikh Hamdan said at the time.

“The ultimate goal is to enhance the well-being of the city’s people, create a healthy environment for all and make Dubai the world’s best place to live in.”

Mobile phone packages comparison

Race card 4pm Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m 5.10pm Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 4pm Zabardast 4.35pm Ibn Malik 5.10pm Space Blues 5.45pm Kimbear 6.20pm Barney Roy 6.55pm Matterhorn 7.30pm Defoe