Dubai Ruler unveils new public beaches for Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Jumeirah

Dubai has unveiled a major plan to develop 54km of beaches around Palm Jebel Ali and Palm Jumeirah and a new 8km beach at Jebel Ali.

The new projects, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, include the development of enclosed beach areas, walkways, cafes and dining areas.

The development is part of a plan to lengthen the beaches in the emirate 400 per cent by 2040 and increase the services provided on public beaches 300 per cent by 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed said the expansion plans were part of the emirate's development plan launched in March 2021.

“Within the Dubai Urban Plan, we have adopted the development and doubling of public beaches by 400% by 2040, which will increase its area from 21km now to 105km and raise the percentage of services by 300% on public beaches by 2025,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

اعتمدنا ضمن خطة دبي الحضرية تطوير ومضاعفة أطوال الشواطئ العامة بنسبة 400% بحلول 2040 . . وزيادة مساحتها من 21 كم حالياً إلى 105 كم... ورفع نسبة الخدمات 300% على الشواطئ العامة بحلول 2025.



أطلقنا أول خطة حضرية في دبي في عام 1960م . . التطوير في دبي مستمر ولا نزال في البداية . .… pic.twitter.com/hZb8CxS1BA — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 25, 2023

“We launched the first urban plan in Dubai in the 1960s. Development in Dubai is continuing and we are still at the beginning.

“We will continue to provide the best standard of living for individuals and families in services and projects globally.”

Sheikh Mohammed's tweets were accompanied by images of Jebel Ali beach and a video showing Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, releasing turtles into the sea.

He said the development of more beaches in the coming years would make Dubai an even more attractive place for visitors.

Boosting tourism and supporting economic growth

“The new urban projects in the emirate will continue to impress and will support our economic and tourism agenda for the next decade,” he said.

“Dubai will continue to compete with itself to be the ideal place for visitors and residents.”

The comprehensive Dubai 2040 Urban Plan laid out the future of Dubai's sustainable urban development.

Its aim is to transform the emirate and create an interconnected, people-led city that balances community with tourism and modernity with heritage and nature.

Over the next two decades, the emirate's population is expected to swell to 5.8 million, from 3.3 million now.

The plan – the seventh of its kind since the emirate was established in 1960 – focuses on using space within the limits of the current city and concentrates development in existing urban areas.

The plan includes five new main urban areas, with spaces designated for educational and health centres to increase by 25 per cent and areas for hotels and tourism to be expanded by 134 per cent.

Areas used for commercial, industrial and economic activities will increase to 168 square kilometres, while 60 per cent of Dubai will comprise of nature reserves and natural areas.

The plan also envisages 55 per cent of the population will live within 800 metres of a main public transport station.