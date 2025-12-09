Sheikh Hamdan announces launch of contactless hotel check-in across Dubai

A new system has been launched in Dubai, which allows hotel guests to complete all check-in formalities on their mobile phones before they arrive at the premises.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, announced the introduction of contactless hotel check-ins across the emirate.

The data entered by guests remains valid until the identifcation document expires, meaning quick authentication, such as facial recognition, can be carried out for subsequent visits, the Dubai Government Media Office said.

"The rollout of this technology is a testament to our vision for a smart, seamless, and secure urban environment and reflects our commitment to further consolidating Dubai's position as a leading global destination for business and leisure," Sheikh Hamdan was quoted by the media office as saying.

