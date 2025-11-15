Inside the world’s tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, as it welcomes its first guests

The first guests have checked into Ciel Dubai Marina, the world's tallest hotel. Standing at 377 metres, the property overtakes 356-metre-tall Gevora Hotel, also a Dubai property.

Spread across 82 floors and offering 1,004 rooms and suites, Ciel Dubai Marina breaks an additional record with its opening, that of world's highest infinity pool. Tattu Sky Pool is located on level 76 and soars 310 metres above the city.

The pool is part of Tattu Dubai, the first international branch of Manchester-born modern Asian restaurant chain, which opened on October 10 and is located on level 74. The restaurant also operates Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace on level 81, offering a rooftop experience and 360-degree views of the city.

Ciel Dubai Marina is managed by The First Group Hospitality under the Vignette Collection brand, which is owned by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

A view from the bathroom of a one-bedroom suite. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Besides Tattu Dubai, dining options include West 13, which serves Mediterranean cuisine; East 14 for Asian food; and home-grown concept Risen Cafe & Artisanal Bakery, an all-day dining spot for cafe-style dishes.

A spa and 24-hour gym are located on level 61, while all guests will receive access and free transfers to Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah.

Ciel Dubai Marina's also offers connections to Dubai Marina Mall and the city’s tram and metro services. Its location gives guests easy access to the nearby JBR beachfront and Bluewaters, home to The Walk and Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel.

The hotel pool. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Originally scheduled to open last year, the Dh2 billion ($544 million) Ciel Dubai Marina joins a skyline already home to eight of the world’s 10 tallest hotels, including Rose Rayhaan by Rotana (333 metres), Burj Al Arab (321 metres), Jumeirah Emirates Towers (309 metres), Address Beach Resort (301 metres) and Tower Plaza (294 metres).

Heinrich Morio, managing director of Ciel Dubai Marina, said: “This extraordinary hotel redefines innovation, luxury and creativity, offering an experience that is as elevated as it is unforgettable. We are delighted to welcome guests with genuine warmth and care, creating an atmosphere of heartfelt hospitality.”

