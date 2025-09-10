Reservations open for world's tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina

Dubai will set another record with the opening of the world's tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina. While an official launch date for the property is yet to be revealed, reservations are now available for stays from November 15, with rates starting at Dh2,328 per night for a deluxe room.

Originally scheduled to open last year, the Dh2 billion ($544 million) Ciel Dubai Marina, will stand 365 metres tall when it opens, with 1,000 rooms across 82 floors. It will overtake the current world's tallest hotel, the 356-metre-tall Gevora Hotel located along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.

Ciel will be managed by the InterContinental Hotels Group, which also operates Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, InterContinental and other brands, under its Vignette Collection, which features one-of-a-kind properties.

Speaking to The National earlier, Rob Burns, chief executive of project developer The First Group, said the hotel “will be a piece of art when it’s completed”.

“When we started planning this project, we knew this was no longer just the land of Lamborghinis and Ferraris,” he said. “Dubai is a place for all the masses to enjoy now and we believe that the market is only going to continue to grow.”

At 365 metres, Ciel Dubai Marina will become the world's tallest hotel when it opens. Photo: The First Group

“Nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina, our hotel offers stunning waterfront views and easy access to the city's most vibrant attractions. During your stay, we invite you to enjoy our exquisite amenities, including a magnificent rooftop infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and a tranquil spa and wellness centre,” the hotel's website reads.

Once open, Ciel will be one of six of the world’s tallest hotels, all located in Dubai.

It will also earn a few additional world records, including the world's highest infinity pool and world's highest club, when these are officially certified by the Guinness World Records.

Tattu Sky Pool will become the world's highest infinity pool when it opens on October 10. Photo: Tattu Dubai

The pool and club are part of Tattu Dubai, the first international branch of the Manchester-born fine-dining modern Asian restaurant chain, scheduled to open on October 10. Owned by the Permanently Unique Group, with restaurants in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh, Tattu Dubai will occupy three levels of Ciel Dubai Marina. This includes the main restaurant and bar on level 74, Tattu Sky Pool on level 76 and Tattu Sky Lounge and Terrace on level 81.

Tattu Sky Pool will overtake the current highest infinity pool record-holder at the nearby Address Beach Resort, which is located 294 metres above ground, on the hotel’s 77th floor, and was certified last year.

Meanwhile the sky lounge and terrace is set to feature “a fully air-conditioned 360-degree open-air space” offering panoramic views of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, and it will also house the world's highest club, Permanently Unique Group said.

Tattu Sky Lounge and Terrace is on level 81 at Ciel Dubai Marina. Photo: Tattu Dubai

The 74-seater restaurant is inspired by Chinese and Japanese mythology with the menu featuring Asian dishes, from koi fish dumplings and salt and pepper aubergine tempura, to red pepper Wagyu with lotus root and wasabi lobster. Dessert pays homage to the restaurant’s Chinese and Japanese ethos, with offerings such as Year of the Snake (cashew butter fudge, hazelnut and marshmallow) and Cherry Blossom (cherry, chocolate, candy floss).

Ahead of the official opening, the restaurant is offering guests the chance to sample the culinary offerings with a 50 per cent discount on food from September 29 to October 8.

