Timeframe: Most dominoes toppled, fastest rollercoaster - UAE’s feats as Guinness World Records turns 70 

Guinness World Records is celebrating its 70th anniversary by highlighting the Arab world’s role in extraordinary feats. Since the first book was published in 1955, they have chronicled thousands of achievements, with nearly 1,600 records set in the region.

Leading the way is the UAE, with 680 records to its name, including Burj Khalifa as the world’s tallest building, Dubai Mall as the largest shopping centre by area and Ras Al Khaimah’s longest fireworks waterfall.

Here’s a look at some of the other Guinness World Records set in the UAE.

2005: Highest altitude tennis court

Andre Agassi and Roger Federer play a friendly game of tennis on the helipad of Burj Al Arab. Getty Images

Burj Al Arab holds the record for the highest altitude tennis court, which was installed on the circular helipad of the hotel, 213 metres above ground, on February 22, 2005. Tennis stars Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played a friendly game on the court to promote the ATP’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

2010: World's fastest rollercoaster

The Formula Rossa ride at Ferrari World can go from zero to 100kph in two seconds. Victor Besa / The National

Formula Rossa at Ferrari World holds the record for being the fastest rollercoaster, with a top speed of 240kph (149.1mph). It can also accelerate from zero to 100kph in two seconds. The ride opened on November 4, 2010.

2010: Most expensive Christmas tree decorated

The Emirates Palace Christmas tree was decorated with jewels from a retailer at the hotel. Lee Hoagland / The National

Emirates Palace unveiled a Dh42 million ($11.4 million) Christmas tree on December 16, 2010. The 13-metre tree was decorated with gold and gemstones including a Dh3.5 million diamond necklace. The jewels were provided by Style Gallery, which has an outlet in the hotel, and were returned to the jeweller when the tree came down in the new year.

2014: Highest outdoor observation deck

The At The Top observation deck opened in 2014. Photo: Guinness World Records

The world’s highest outdoor observation deck is At The Top, Burj Khalifa Sky, on the 148th floor of the 828-metre tower. Sitting 555.7 metres above ground, it features a terrace with sweeping views across Dubai. The deck opened to the public on October 15, 2014.

2015: Fastest goal in a football Asian Cup match

The UAE's Ali Mabkhout set the record in a match against Bahrain in 2015. Getty Images

The UAE’s Ali Mabkhout holds the record for the fastest goal in AFC Asian Cup history. He scored after just 14 seconds in the UAE’s 2-1 win over Bahrain in Canberra on January 15, 2015. Only two other goals have been scored within the first minute of play: Kuwait’s Fathi Kameel against China in 1976 and China’s Xie Yuxin against Japan in 1992.

2015: Most buildings climbed

Alain Robert climbing the Cayan Tower in Dubai in 2015. Photo: Guinness World Records

French climber Alain Robert, known as Spider-Man, holds the record for most buildings climbed externally with 121. He began climbing towers and skyscrapers in 1994, most recently scaling Dubai’s 306-metre Cayan Tower on April 12, 2015.

2015: Longest painting

Al Tayer Group partnered with Dubai Autism Centre to set the record for the world’s longest painting. Anna Nielsen for The National

The longest painting in the world measures 10,850 metres and was created in Dubai by Al Tayer Group on December 12, 2015. The project, part of an eight-month campaign titled I’m Different Just Like You to support autism, involved 20,000 students.

2017: Largest human image of a boat

The record was set with 4,882 Sharjah pupils. Photo: Guinness World Records

Sharjah’s India International School set the record for the largest human image of a boat, with 4,882 participants on November 14, 2017.

2018: Most dominoes toppled in a circle field

A portrait of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was at the centre of the dominoes that were toppled. Antonie Robertson / The National

A total of 89,995 dominoes were toppled in a circle field at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi on December 1, 2018. The record was organised in association with Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan.

2018: Largest Christmas bauble ornament

The world's largest Christmas bauble ornament at Dubai Mall. Photo: Dubai Mall

Hung in the Star Atrium of Dubai Mall, the metallic bauble had a diameter of 4.68 metres, was 6.59 metres tall and weighed 1,100kg.

Designed by US company Venue Arts, it took a team of 15 people two nights to assemble the bauble – which was flown in inside 12 crates and three containers. Another night was spent hoisting it up with a forklift, spider lift and two boom lifts.

2019: Most nationalities on an aircraft

Emirates set the record with a flight in 2019. Photo: Emirates

Emirates set this record with more than 500 passengers of 145 nationalities on a 90-minute flight from Dubai on November 29, 2019.

2020: First 3D-printed commercial building

Dubai Future Foundation acheived the world's first fully functional 3D-printed office. Photo: Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai Future Foundation achieved the world’s first 3D-printed commercial office building on February 20, 2020. Using a cement printer measuring 20 feet high, 120 feet long and 40 feet wide, the structure was printed in 17 days and assembled on site in just two days.

2020: Most messages to Santa collected in 24 hours

Global Village broke the record with 2,144 letters to Santa Claus collected within 24 hours. Photo: Guinness World Records

Dubai's Global Village set a record for the most letters to Santa collected in 24 hours on December 18, 2020. The feat was one of many world records set by the family attraction that year to mark its 25th anniversary. Starting at 3pm on December 17 and finishing at 3pm the next day, a total of 2,144 letters came from all over the UAE, addressed to Father Christmas.

2022: Largest inflatable aqua park

Aqua Fun, the Dubai water park, can be seen from the JBR shore. Twitter / Dubai Media Office

Aqua Fun, next to Jumeirah Beach Residences in Dubai Marina, is the world’s largest inflatable aqua park. Measuring more than 42,000 square metres, it sits off the coast and achieved the record on January 25, 2022.

2022: Fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster

The Storm Coaster in Dubai Hills Mall has a launch speed of 41kph. Photo: Emaar

The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall set the record as the fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster with a launch speed of 41kph. Developed by Emaar Entertainment, it opened on February 17, 2022.

2023: Largest magnet number

Amit Ramkumar used 44,000 magnets to form the number 44. Photo: Ramkumar Sarangapani

Amit Ramkumar, an autistic teenager living in Dubai, set a Guinness World Record when he was 13. Amit used 44,000 magnets to create a model of the number 44, which holds significance for him as one in 44 people in the US are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The model was completed on April 16, 2023.

2023: Largest interactive immersive dome

Al Wasl Plaza Dome still hosts events. Photo: Guinness World Records

Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City, Dubai, set the record for the largest interactive immersive dome on July 14, 2023. Covering 24,038 square metres, the dome measures 130 metres across and is 67.5 metres tall. It allows visitors to control light and sound features using a tablet.

2024: Tallest landmark sign

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the Liwa sign. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The Liwa sign, unveiled by Al Dhafra Region Municipality on January 26, 2024, is the world’s tallest landmark sign at 23.59 metres. Perched on a dune 197 metres above sea level, it weighs 49 tonnes, is 52 metres wide and was designed to withstand wind, humidity and earthquakes.

2024: Longest cantilevered building

One Za'abeel is world’s longest cantilevered building. Photo: One&Only

One Za’abeel Dubai holds the record for the world’s longest cantilevered building at 67.277 metres. Completed in early 2024, it was designed as a landmark of architecture and engineering, redefining the city’s skyline. It was awarded the record on March 1, 2024.

2025: Most runners in a mall run event

The world record was set during the closing event at Dubai Hills Mall. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Mallathon, a month-long citywide initiative that transformed malls into indoor fitness tracks, attracted more than 40,000 participants. The record for most runners in a mall run event was set during the closing race at Dubai Hills Mall, which had 1,392 participants of various ages and nationalities, on August 31.

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

About Takalam Date started: early 2020 Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech and wellness Number of staff: 4 Funding to date: Bootstrapped

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

PRIMERA LIGA FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (3pm)

Alaves v Real Madrid (6.15pm)

Malaga v Athletic Bilbao (8.30pm)

Girona v Barcelona (10.45pm) Sunday

Espanyol v Deportivo la Coruna (2pm)

Getafe v Villarreal (6.15pm)

Eibar v Celta Vigo (8.30pm)

Las Palmas v Leganes (8.30pm)

Real Sociedad v Valencia (10.45pm) Monday

Real Betis v Levante (11.pm)

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Results Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammed%20Alhussein%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Ghoneim%2C%20Abdullah%20Alsaeed%20and%20Malik%20Alyousef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Sukna%20Ventures%20and%20others%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dooda%20Solutions%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lebanon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENada%20Ghanem%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AgriTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24300%2C000%20in%20equity-free%20funding%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

U19 WORLD CUP, WEST INDIES UAE group fixtures (all in St Kitts)

Saturday 15 January: v Canada

Thursday 20 January: v England

Saturday 22 January: v Bangladesh UAE squad

Alishan Sharafu (captain), Shival Bawa, Jash Giyanani, Sailles Jaishankar, Nilansh Keswani, Aayan Khan, Punya Mehra, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Dhruv Parashar, Vinayak Raghavan, Soorya Sathish, Aryansh Sharma, Adithya Shetty, Kai Smith