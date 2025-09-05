Timeframe: Most dominoes toppled, fastest rollercoaster - UAE’s feats as Guinness World Records turns 70 

Guinness World Records is celebrating its 70th anniversary by highlighting the Arab world’s role in extraordinary feats. Since the first book was published in 1955, they have chronicled thousands of achievements, with nearly 1,600 records set in the region.
Leading the way is the UAE, with 680 records to its name, including Burj Khalifa as the world’s tallest building, Dubai Mall as the largest shopping centre by area and Ras Al Khaimah’s longest fireworks waterfall.
Here’s a look at some of the other Guinness World Records set in the UAE.
2005: Highest altitude tennis court
Burj Al Arab holds the record for the highest altitude tennis court, which was installed on the circular helipad of the hotel, 213 metres above ground, on February 22, 2005. Tennis stars Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played a friendly game on the court to promote the ATP’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
2010: World's fastest rollercoaster
Formula Rossa at Ferrari World holds the record for being the fastest rollercoaster, with a top speed of 240kph (149.1mph). It can also accelerate from zero to 100kph in two seconds. The ride opened on November 4, 2010.
2010: Most expensive Christmas tree decorated
Emirates Palace unveiled a Dh42 million ($11.4 million) Christmas tree on December 16, 2010. The 13-metre tree was decorated with gold and gemstones including a Dh3.5 million diamond necklace. The jewels were provided by Style Gallery, which has an outlet in the hotel, and were returned to the jeweller when the tree came down in the new year.
2014: Highest outdoor observation deck
The world’s highest outdoor observation deck is At The Top, Burj Khalifa Sky, on the 148th floor of the 828-metre tower. Sitting 555.7 metres above ground, it features a terrace with sweeping views across Dubai. The deck opened to the public on October 15, 2014.
2015: Fastest goal in a football Asian Cup match
The UAE’s Ali Mabkhout holds the record for the fastest goal in AFC Asian Cup history. He scored after just 14 seconds in the UAE’s 2-1 win over Bahrain in Canberra on January 15, 2015. Only two other goals have been scored within the first minute of play: Kuwait’s Fathi Kameel against China in 1976 and China’s Xie Yuxin against Japan in 1992.
2015: Most buildings climbed
French climber Alain Robert, known as Spider-Man, holds the record for most buildings climbed externally with 121. He began climbing towers and skyscrapers in 1994, most recently scaling Dubai’s 306-metre Cayan Tower on April 12, 2015.
2015: Longest painting
The longest painting in the world measures 10,850 metres and was created in Dubai by Al Tayer Group on December 12, 2015. The project, part of an eight-month campaign titled I’m Different Just Like You to support autism, involved 20,000 students.
2017: Largest human image of a boat
Sharjah’s India International School set the record for the largest human image of a boat, with 4,882 participants on November 14, 2017.
2018: Most dominoes toppled in a circle field
A total of 89,995 dominoes were toppled in a circle field at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi on December 1, 2018. The record was organised in association with Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan.
2018: Largest Christmas bauble ornament
Hung in the Star Atrium of Dubai Mall, the metallic bauble had a diameter of 4.68 metres, was 6.59 metres tall and weighed 1,100kg.
Designed by US company Venue Arts, it took a team of 15 people two nights to assemble the bauble – which was flown in inside 12 crates and three containers. Another night was spent hoisting it up with a forklift, spider lift and two boom lifts.
2019: Most nationalities on an aircraft
Emirates set this record with more than 500 passengers of 145 nationalities on a 90-minute flight from Dubai on November 29, 2019.
2020: First 3D-printed commercial building
Dubai Future Foundation achieved the world’s first 3D-printed commercial office building on February 20, 2020. Using a cement printer measuring 20 feet high, 120 feet long and 40 feet wide, the structure was printed in 17 days and assembled on site in just two days.
2020: Most messages to Santa collected in 24 hours
Dubai's Global Village set a record for the most letters to Santa collected in 24 hours on December 18, 2020. The feat was one of many world records set by the family attraction that year to mark its 25th anniversary. Starting at 3pm on December 17 and finishing at 3pm the next day, a total of 2,144 letters came from all over the UAE, addressed to Father Christmas.
2022: Largest inflatable aqua park
Aqua Fun, next to Jumeirah Beach Residences in Dubai Marina, is the world’s largest inflatable aqua park. Measuring more than 42,000 square metres, it sits off the coast and achieved the record on January 25, 2022.
2022: Fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster
The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall set the record as the fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster with a launch speed of 41kph. Developed by Emaar Entertainment, it opened on February 17, 2022.
2023: Largest magnet number
Amit Ramkumar, an autistic teenager living in Dubai, set a Guinness World Record when he was 13. Amit used 44,000 magnets to create a model of the number 44, which holds significance for him as one in 44 people in the US are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The model was completed on April 16, 2023.
2023: Largest interactive immersive dome
Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City, Dubai, set the record for the largest interactive immersive dome on July 14, 2023. Covering 24,038 square metres, the dome measures 130 metres across and is 67.5 metres tall. It allows visitors to control light and sound features using a tablet.
2024: Tallest landmark sign
The Liwa sign, unveiled by Al Dhafra Region Municipality on January 26, 2024, is the world’s tallest landmark sign at 23.59 metres. Perched on a dune 197 metres above sea level, it weighs 49 tonnes, is 52 metres wide and was designed to withstand wind, humidity and earthquakes.
2024: Longest cantilevered building
One Za’abeel Dubai holds the record for the world’s longest cantilevered building at 67.277 metres. Completed in early 2024, it was designed as a landmark of architecture and engineering, redefining the city’s skyline. It was awarded the record on March 1, 2024.
2025: Most runners in a mall run event
The Dubai Mallathon, a month-long citywide initiative that transformed malls into indoor fitness tracks, attracted more than 40,000 participants. The record for most runners in a mall run event was set during the closing race at Dubai Hills Mall, which had 1,392 participants of various ages and nationalities, on August 31.
Pharaoh's curse
British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.
He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.
Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.
Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Infiniti QX80 specs
Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6
Power: 450hp
Torque: 700Nm
Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000
Available: Now
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries
• There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
• Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day.
• In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online.
• If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access.
• For more information visit the library network's website.
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo
Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm
Transmission: eight-speed auto
Price: from Dh122,745
On sale: now
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
About Takalam
Date started: early 2020
Founders: Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: HealthTech and wellness
Number of staff: 4
Funding to date: Bootstrapped
Key findings of Jenkins report
- Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"
- Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
- Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.
- Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."
PRIMERA LIGA FIXTURES
All times UAE ( 4 GMT)
Saturday
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (3pm)
Alaves v Real Madrid (6.15pm)
Malaga v Athletic Bilbao (8.30pm)
Girona v Barcelona (10.45pm)
Sunday
Espanyol v Deportivo la Coruna (2pm)
Getafe v Villarreal (6.15pm)
Eibar v Celta Vigo (8.30pm)
Las Palmas v Leganes (8.30pm)
Real Sociedad v Valencia (10.45pm)
Monday
Real Betis v Levante (11.pm)
The specs
Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Power: 160hp
Torque: 385Nm
Price: Dh116,900
On sale: now
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The five pillars of Islam
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
TCL INFO
Teams:
Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi
Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag
Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC
Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC
Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan
Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes
Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals
Results
Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent
Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent
Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tips to stay safe during hot weather
- Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.
- Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.
- Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.
- Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.
- Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.
- Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.
- Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.
The specs
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
The burning issue
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Keane on …
Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.”
Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.”
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammed%20Alhussein%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Ghoneim%2C%20Abdullah%20Alsaeed%20and%20Malik%20Alyousef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Sukna%20Ventures%20and%20others%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Profile of Bitex UAE
Date of launch: November 2018
Founder: Monark Modi
Based: Business Bay, Dubai
Sector: Financial services
Size: Eight employees
Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings
COMPANY%20PROFILE%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dooda%20Solutions%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lebanon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENada%20Ghanem%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AgriTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24300%2C000%20in%20equity-free%20funding%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
Started: 2021
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
Based: Tunisia
Sector: Water technology
Number of staff: 22
Investment raised: $4 million
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
U19 WORLD CUP, WEST INDIES
UAE group fixtures (all in St Kitts)
Saturday 15 January: v Canada
Thursday 20 January: v England
Saturday 22 January: v Bangladesh
UAE squad
Alishan Sharafu (captain), Shival Bawa, Jash Giyanani, Sailles Jaishankar, Nilansh Keswani, Aayan Khan, Punya Mehra, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly, Dhruv Parashar, Vinayak Raghavan, Soorya Sathish, Aryansh Sharma, Adithya Shetty, Kai Smith
Farage on Muslim Brotherhood
Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.
"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.
“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”
It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.
Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.