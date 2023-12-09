Abu Dhabi unveils Liwa sign almost double size of Hollywood landmark

The UAE's desert city of Liwa has been thrust into the limelight after a landmark nearly double the size of the famed Hollywood sign went on display.

A 49-tonne metal structure spelling out “Liwa” and featuring a light show including the UAE flag and the Liwa International Festival livery was unveiled in Al Dhafra on Friday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, attended the ceremony along with senior officials.

At 23.5 metres tall, the Liwa sign dwarfs the 13.7m Hollywood banner in California – and at 50m wide it is designed to withstand wind, humidity and earthquakes.

Sheikh Hamdan spoke about the role of such eye-catching projects in supporting tourism.

حمدان بن زايد يدشن يدشن معلماً سياحياً في منطقة الظفرة يحمل اسم مدينة ليوا، وذلك بحضور محمد بن حمدان بن زايد وعدد من كبار المسؤولين في منطقة الظفرة. تضمن حفل التدشين عرضاً ضوئياً لعلم الإمارات ومقتطفات من مهرجان ليوا وصوراً لمعالم ليوا والمنظومات البيئية المتنوعة في منطقة الظفرة. pic.twitter.com/sCZUsJ6YNV — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) December 8, 2023

In September, the giant Hatta mountain marker in Dubai entered the record books for the tallest landmark sign.

Sitting on top of the Hajar Mountains, the Hatta sign, which is 19.28m tall, welcomes visitors to one of the UAE's fastest-developing tourist areas.

Guinness World Records awarded Dubai Holding's sign the title of Tallest Landmark Sign, a record that may now be under threat.

Liwa is a city in the sprawling desert region of Al Dhafra, which accounts of about 70 per cent of Abu Dhabi's land mass.

Read More Dubai breaks world record with Hatta sign that is taller than Hollywood's

It hosts events such as the Liwa Date Festival and the Liwa International Festival, an annual celebration of the UAE's culture and heritage which is taking place now.

The festival, which runs until December 31, features a variety of traditional Emirati sporting pursuits such as camel, horse and dune racing.