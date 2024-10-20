Siro One Za’abeel review: Sports-centric hotel beefs up Dubai staycations

In the heart of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, next to the Dubai World Trade Centre at the entrance of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/difc/" target="_blank"> DIFC</a>, is a towering skyscraper that's home to two new hotels. The first is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/18/sheikh-mohammed-visits-oneonly-one-zaabeel-resort-in-dubai/" target="_blank">One&Only One Za'abeel </a>and the second is the sports-centric Siro One Za'abeel. The latter is a new hotel brand, having launched in the region this year, for those who take wellness seriously. It offers bespoke training programmes, recovery treatments, nutritionist-led dining and guarantees a good night's sleep. It is owned by Kerzner, the parent company of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/10/05/dubais-atlantis-aquaventure-sets-new-guinness-world-record-with-50-water-slides/" target="_blank">Atlantis hotels</a> and One<i> </i>&<i> </i>Only Resorts (hence the shared building). So, as I head to Siro to check in, I've got high hopes for my movement-focused <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/staycations/" target="_blank">staycation</a>. Once I reach the 30th floor of the skyscraper, everything is plain sailing, but the prelude to getting here is a mission. Guests park at the entrance of One&Only Zaabeel, then go through a winding lobby, take an elevator to the 25th floor and cross another lobby before finally arriving at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/12/05/high-octane-fitness-hotel-siro-to-open-in-dubais-one-zaabeel-in-2023/" target="_blank">Siro One Za’abeel.</a> Surprisingly for such a luxury establishment, none of the staff offer to help with my luggage until I reach the reception desk at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/25/a-preview-of-siro-one-zaabeel-dubais-first-fitness-focused-hotel/" target="_blank">Siro</a>. Check-in at Siro is effortless, with a quick scan of my passport and a rundown of the hotel facilities from the friendly and casually dressed staff. The reception feels like that of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/06/21/international-day-of-yoga-ten-unusual-classes-in-dubai-and-abu-dhabi-to-try/" target="_blank">yoga studio</a> or fitness centre, rather than a hotel lobby, which really sets the scene for the rest of the stay. Close to Downtown Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/picture-perfect-dubai-frame-has-welcomed-466000-visitors-since-january-1-1.747255" target="_blank">Dubai Frame</a> and Zabeel Park, the hotel is in the heart of the city and just a short hop from many of the city's big attractions including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/02/23/five-stunning-displays-inside-dubais-museum-of-the-future/" target="_blank">Museum of the Future</a>, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. It's also less than a 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, for those on a short visit or business trip. Sprawling, light-filled and minimalistic, this room is one of my favourites. Of course, it helps that I’m staying in the Siro Recovery suite – the top room category in the hotel. In the centre of the 120m suite, a dining room table looks like the perfect place to host a dinner party, and the cream sofa beyond it offers an excellent place to drink in the views which include striking angels of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/burj-khalifa/" target="_blank"> Burj Khalifa</a>, Emirates Towers and Sheikh Zayed Road, all the way to Jumeirah. In the health-focused mini-bar, gone are the salted peanuts and sugary sodas replaced instead with seed crackers, protein shakes, organic chocolate and energy balls. Guests are provided with reusable bottles that can be filled from filtered in-room taps, eliminating single-use plastic. There’s a zero-gravity chair and a desk with the option of a medicine ball as a seat. Just beyond a small guest bathroom at the suite entry, is another door which reveals my very own fitness suite complete with a workout ladder and a mirrored door hiding a yoga mat, straps and weights inside, plus a full-sized massage bed for any treatments I might want to have in-room. A bathtub in the living room is a bold choice – and one that won’t work for everyone – but Siro is all about bold choices, my favourite being the decision to ditch the almost universal hotel standard of obligatory tightly tucked bed sheets, which I always have to spend a few minutes yanking out from under the mattress before going to sleep. Talking of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/11/active-holiday-sleep-tourism/" target="_blank">sleep</a>, the king-size bed comes with a temperature-controlled mattress, which means no middle-of-the-night sweats and the room is entirely sound-proofed so it's an entirely restful night. The bathroom is massive, with dressing space, a separate toilet and a shower plus double sinks surrounded by amenities from Proverb, Siro's eco-friendly, cruelty-free range. A boxing-style sweat robe is super comfy to slip into post-shower. All staff are friendly and professional and go above and beyond to help. Initially given the wrong room number at check-in, the staff are apologetic and escort me all the way to my correct room. Staff dress in sporty attire in keeping with the hotel's vibe – which can mean that identifying who works here and who is a visitor can be a bit tricky. From daily group classes in boxing, yoga, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/06/23/pilates-health-benefits-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Pilates </a>and endurance to personal training sessions, a 24-hour gym, cycle studio, cardio and functional training zones and a weight training zone, the hotel is always a buzzing hive of activity. There's no spa, however. Instead, a recovery zone offers treatments such as cryotherapy (I manage less than two minutes in the below-freezing chamber) and vibroacoustic therapy (22 minutes of deep relaxation and meditation administered via a headset that sends me straight to sleep). My massage is powerful but effective, and the therapist tells me that they don't offer pampering massages, only functional options, tailored to guests' recovery needs. There's so much going on that guests will never be bored unless, of course, they want to be. When that's the case, there's a beautifully landscaped Balinese-inspired pool on level four that's perfect for lazy days. Siro guests also have limited access to Tapasake, the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/03/26/record-breaking-swimming-pools/" target="_blank">longest infinity pool.</a> Travellers will be totally comfortable wandering the hotel in leggings and trainers, but if you do want to dress up, that's also fine, especially if heading to The Link for dinner. Dining at Siro is different from your average hotel. The Refuel Bar in the lobby serves up protein shakes, smoothies and snacks, designed to recharge guests pre or post-workout. Grab-and-go dishes are available from glass-fronted lockers lining the wall in the lobby, all nutrient-packed and macro-balanced. Breakfast is the only traditional meal served here, and it takes place at Arrazuna, part of The Link on the 24th floor – a space that is shared with One&Only One Za'abeel. Guests also have access to all of the restaurants at this luxury retreat, and we eat at Andilaman, one of Dubai's first fine-dining Indonesian restaurants. I'm meeting a friend for dinner so order an Es Teh Pandan mocktail (Dh55) while waiting at the bar. Served with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/09/24/pandan-dishes-uae/" target="_blank">pandan</a> leaf, it's sweet and refreshing with just the right amount of lemongrass and ginger; a good choice. Dinner is equally delicious and includes a sambal spectacle served at the table. Read a full restaurant review<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/30/andaliman-dubai-indonesian-restaurant-review/" target="_blank"> here</a>. A glass-fronted yoga studio is the perfect place to calm the mind and body, and the range of fitness treatments on offer is second to none. The mini-bar is a source of both joy – complimentary almond milk for my coffee – and frustration – it emits so much heat that the chocolate in the drawer above melts, which I discover just as I'm about to enjoy a post-workout treat. Siro's in-house nutritionist is available to meet guests looking to get a handle on their nutritional needs and can offer biohacking, personalised nutrition plans and more. A refreshing alternative to traditional luxury hotels, this fitness-centric escape is the perfect choice for travellers who prioritise wellness and fitness and want a central place to stay in Dubai alongside a peaceful room to escape to in the evenings. Not for families. Rooms start at Dh1,233 ($335), excluding taxes. Check-in is from 3pm; checkout is at noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>