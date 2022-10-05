Dubai's Atlantis Aquaventure sets new Guinness World Record with 50 water slides

Dubai’s Atlantis Aquaventure has set a new Guinness World Record for the most water slides in a water park, with 50.

To achieve the accolade, the popular attraction was put under close scrutiny. Each slide in the park was tested, documented and captured on film for the adjudicators to verify.

“Dubai always competes against itself, and is constantly surprising us with its innovation, creativity and determination to maintain its global position as a leading entertainment provider,” said Alwaleed Osman, official adjudicator at Guinness World Records. “Atlantis Aquaventure is an ‘Officially Amazing’ addition to the countless number of world records scene in the city.”

Spanning 22.5 hectares, Atlantis Aquaventure has three themed towers set on 1 kilometre of beachfront, and more than 105 attractions and experiences for visitors to enjoy. While the previous Guinness World Records titleholder had 41 waterslides.

Among these are Odyssey of Terror, the world’s tallest water slide, which includes a final drop where riders experience near weightlessness as they freefall down a curved wall. Shockwave combines speed, power and a rafting adventure as users are blasted 449 metres through a series of dark tunnels. And Zoomerango includes mega-drop plummets and vertical zooms, including a 14-metre high vertical wall.

Odyssey of Terror ride at Atlantis Aquaventure. Reem Mohammed / The National

Leap of Faith includes a near-vertical drop from a nine-story height, while its so-called “scarier sister” Blackout involves thrilling velocities from start to finish. The Vortex twister features back-to-back turns, curves, drops and 360-degree loops, ending with a plummet into the lagoon.

The park is also home to the River Rapids and Raging Rapids, which add an adrenaline-infused rush to the traditional lazy river experience. The Immortal Falls, meanwhile, offer Dubai’s first cliff jumping experience.

Last month, Atlantis Aquaventure launched a new range of watersports products with Hydrosports, including e-hydrofoil boards, hoverboards and jet skis.

Ten of Atlantis Aquaventure’s most experienced lifeguards were on hand to receive the official Guinness World Records certificate, alongside Sascha Triemer, vice president of marine and water park at Atlantis Dubai.

“Today, as we celebrate this exciting milestone for Atlantis Aquaventure, we acknowledge what it takes to run a world’s leading water park and the people who make the magic happen,” said Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences.

“This wouldn’t be possible without our team of more than 500 lifeguards who protect the safety of our guests every single day so that they can relax and enjoy extraordinary record-breaking experiences.”