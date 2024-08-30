Classic Indonesian dishes, such as nasi goreng, are given a five-star twist at Andaliman. Photo: One&Only One Za’abeel
Classic Indonesian dishes, such as nasi goreng, are given a five-star twist at Andaliman. Photo: One&Only One Za’abeel

Lifestyle

Food

Andaliman review: Stylish restaurant brings Indonesian spices and Balinese vibe to Dubai

The ayam bakar will make diners question why Indonesian grilled chicken is not the next big thing

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

August 30, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender