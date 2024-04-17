Six health and wellness retreats to check into across the UAE

Making choices to support our overall health and well-being is most effective when built into our daily lives, yet a dedicated wellness retreat may just be the nudge we need at times.

Thankfully for UAE residents, a variety of retreats targeting different well-being goals, from restoration to detoxing, are available in the region. Be it the middle of the serene desert or overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the beautiful settings can support relaxation goals, helping guests to switch off from their daily routines.

If you're in need of a well-being-focused break, here are six programmes to check out.

Three-day desert escape at Qasr Al Sarab, Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Sarab is tucked away in the desert for a more serene vibe. Photo: Anantara

The desert resort in Abu Dhabi has a three-day holistic retreat that includes personalised consultation with Ratheesh Krishnan, the hotel's resident wellness expert.

Once health needs and goals are determined, the package comes with three sessions of yoga or meditation, as well as four 60-minute therapies of choice. Some of the treatments on the menu include a four-hand massage, hot-stone session or Indian head massage.

The hotel is set within the Liwa Desert, about 200km away from downtown Abu Dhabi, making it an ideal place for relaxation. It has extensive wellness facilities, including a Moroccan hammam, ice room, heated jacuzzis and more. The retreat starts at Dh3,690.

anantara.com

Seven-day Ayurveda retreat at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

The five-star hotel on Palm Jumeirah has a seven-day wellness retreat that uses techniques from Ayurveda, an Indian alternative medicine system. Luxury accommodation aside, the week-long health journey begins with a consultation with a vaidya (Sanskrit for doctor) to determine specific health goals and concludes with a progress check at the end of the retreat.

The package includes daily 90-minute ayurvedic therapy and prescribed meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A detox drink and a bowl of fresh fruits are delivered to the room every morning, along with daily replenishment of herbal-infused drinks. Two 30-minute meditation sessions are on the cards too, and guests can participate in daily yoga sessions.

The package is available for guests who book a minimum of seven nights. Room rates start at Dh1,100 per night.

exoticadubai.tajhotels.com

Three-day retreat at Mandarin Oriental, Dubai

Mandarin Oriental is located along Jumeirah Beach Road. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Spend three days at the luxurious hotel in Jumeirah for a wellness programme focused on detoxification, reducing fatigue and improving immune response.

The itinerary includes a 45-minute nutrition consultation, an hour of personal training, a 90-minute intelligent movement session as well as yoga sessions, spread across three days. The package also comes with daily plant-based meals at The Bay, the hotel's beachside brasserie. The package is priced at Dh5,500.

mandarinoriental.com

Three-day retreat at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana, Abu Dhabi

The Dine Around Plus package is built around three days of enjoying the property's wellness and dining offerings. A daily 60-minute spa treatment of choice is on the cards, as well as daily yoga and personal training sessions. There are six treatment suites in the hotel, as well as two relaxation rooms. Spa products are provided by Parisian brand Maria Galland. The package also comes with unlimited access to the hotel gym, sauna, steam room and hot tub.

A daily serving of healthy treats and detox beverages is available, with guests served breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel's dining spots, including Kamoon that serves Middle Eastern cuisine. The package starts at Dh3,547.

rotanatimes.com

Seven-day weight-management programme at Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, Ajman

The Ajman resort is known for its variety of retreat offerings, from a three-night detox programme to seven nights of restorative health treatments. For those looking to manage their weight, there's a tailored programme that can run up to 21 nights (minimum of seven).

Focused on creating a balanced lifestyle, the programme starts with a doctor consultation as well as an OligoScan, which is a detailed health check aimed at assessing mineral deficiencies. Other treatments in the package include ozone sauna, oxygen therapy and body-contouring sessions. There's also a 60-minute Swedish massage, a 60-minute hammam ritual and unlimited access to hotel facilities such as sauna, steam room and plunge pool.

zoyawellbeing.com

24-hour retreat at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

For those looking for a quick wellness getaway, this five-star property on Palm Jumeirah has a jam-packed 24-hour itinerary. There's a pre-arrival consultation to kick off the routine, followed by a welcome ritual of aroma and colour therapy on-site. The package comes with a healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet at Vibe, the hotel's all-day-dining restaurant.

The day-long getaway comes complete with a 60-minute personalised spa treatment, in-room morning green detox shots, as well as yoga, breathwork, stretching and meditation sessions. Guests are served Rayya Nurti juice shots as well as an in-room night self-care routine. They also have unlimited access to the gym, sauna, steam room and hot tub.

Prices start at Dh1,699 for single occupancy and Dh2,525 for double occupancy. Guests will stay in the deluxe room with a sea view.

theretreatpalmdubai.com