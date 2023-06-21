International Day of Yoga: Ten unusual classes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to try

June 21 marks the International Day of Yoga.

The idea to have a day dedicated to the physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga was first celebrated during the opening of the 69th UN General Assembly in 2014.

The practice originated in India and the word “yoga” is the Sanskrit term for “join” or “unite”. It symbolises the union of body and consciousness. Over the years, varying types of yoga have come into being, some that focus on postures or asanas, and others that concentrate on breathing techniques or pranayama.

In honour of the occasion, here are 10 unique classes to experience.

1. Aerial yoga

Yoga One, Abu Dhabi

This class at Yoga One uses a yoga hammock as a prop to help work through a series of standing postures, planks and inversions that build strength and flexibility, while feeling as though you’re flying. The class finishes with savasana, which you do while wrapped in the silk hammock. It’s suitable for all levels and single classes cost Dh90.

Mangrove One Compound and Masdar City, www.yogaone.ae

2. Spinal Care yoga

The Yoga Studio, Abu Dhabi

Offered as a ladies-only or mixed class, Spinal Care yoga helps increase flexibility especially for those who sit at their desk all day. The hour-long session helps participants bend and stretch their spines with moves designed to benefit the body and expand range of motion while improving posture. The class is suitable for all levels. As a bonus, the studio is also located in the picturesque Royal Stables. A single class costs Dh90.

The Royal Stables, Al Mushrif; info@theyogastudio.ae; 02 447 7735

3. Mum and baby yoga

MPDS, Dubai

The acrobatic yoga and Pilates studio in JLT also has a class for new mums looking to connect with their babies. The 60-minute class focuses on strengthening the pelvic floor and abdominal muscles, as well as any other areas of the body that feel tension from taking care of a newborn. Single classes at this studio cost Dh105.

Mazaya Business Avenue, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, www.mpds.ae

4. Yin Aroma yoga

Inspire, Dubai

Essential oils are used in some of the 90-minute classes at Inspire yoga studio in Al Manara, creating unique sessions that will leave you feeling relaxing and smelling great. The classes that incorporate scent are restorative aroma yoga with yoga nidra and yin aroma yoga with sound bath meditation, and both see yogis hold restorative poses for longer periods, using props. The focus is on stillness and relaxation. Packages start from Dh950 for 10 sessions.

Gate Avenue, DIFC, www.inspiremeyoga.net

5. Yoga Shred

Bodytree Studio, Abu Dhabi

Yoga Shred combines the basic strength of yoga with cardio – turning it into a class that is similar to a high-intensity interval training session. Prices start at Dh85 for a drop-in class.

Hazza Bin Zayed The First Street, Khalidiya, www.bodytreestudio.com

6. Kundalini

Seva Experience, Dubai

This school of yoga is influenced by the Shaktism and Tantra schools of Hinduism and derives its name from kundalini energy. It encompasses movement, breathing techniques, meditation and mantra chanting, and is broken down into the practice of kriyas (completed actions), of which there are thousands. Seva Experience offers Kundalini yoga classes throughout the week, with prices starting from Dh130 for a drop-in single class.

Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, www.sevaexperience.com

7. Yin Yang yoga

Yoga One, Abu Dhabi

You may have heard of Yin Yoga, but what about a Yin Yang class? The Studio on the Corniche offers a class based on the Taoist concept of yin and yang, which are opposite and yet complementary principles in nature. Yin is stability, as yang is ever-changing, so the class incorporates the best of both worlds – using asana and breath work to warm up the muscles and lubricate the joints, while going into deep stretches and restoring the body. Classes start from Dh90.

Mangrove One Compound and Masdar City, www.yogaone.ae

8. Yoga Nidra

Nilaya House, Dubai

Often referred to as "yogic sleep", Yoga Nidra offers a space to rest your body somewhere between sleep and consciousness that’s said to be good for emotional and physical healing. Attendees are led into that parasympathetic state typically through a guided 40 to 45-minute meditation. Single visit classes cost Dh110.

Warehouse 4, Al Quoz, www.nilayahouse.com

9. Swing Cocoon Sound Meditation

Seven Wellness, Abu Dhabi

This class, as the name suggests, combines using a yoga hammock to cocoon participants while they gently sway to deep meditation. The sounds of Tibetan Singing Bowls, Crystal Alchemy Bowls, gongs, chimes and other healing instruments are played during the hour-long class. Benefits are said to include less stress, tension and anxiety, as well as improved quality of sleep. The class is Dh95.

Marina Bay 1, Reem Island, www.sevenwellness.ae

10. Yoga in the dark

Shimis, Dubai

Shimis is a chic yoga studio in Alserkal Avenue, which has a yoga studio called "the box", which is a dark room with mood lighting that is heated to between 26ºC and 32ºC using infrared panels. Newcomers can buy a special Dh60 one-time pass, while prices are normally Dh120 for single classes.

Warehouse 42, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, www.shimis.com