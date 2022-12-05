High-octane fitness hotel Siro to open in Dubai's One Za’abeel in 2023

Dubai will be the debut destination for Kerzner’s new fitness-centric hotel brand.

The parent company of the world-famous Atlantis and ultra-luxe One&Only Resorts confirmed the launch of Siro One Za'abeel, opening in Dubai before the end of next year.

The new sports-centric hotel brand is for those who take wellness seriously and will offer bespoke training programmes, recovery sessions, nutrition targets and well-being plans.

Siro One Za'abeel will be home to a state-of-the-art fitness club centred around a 1,000-square-metre gym. Photo: Kerzner

Positioned in the heart of Dubai, next to the Dubai World Trade Centre, at the entrance of DIFC, the skyscraper hotel comes with stunning views of the emirate’s skyline.

Guests checking in to Siro hotels will enjoy tailored wellness programmes and treatments developed by fitness, mental health and nutrition specialists.

At Siro One Za'abeel, guests will use a dedicated app that has the ability to control and track all elements of each stay, from mobile check-in to nutrition monitoring and tracking of vital stats.

Each of the bedrooms will have a Siro app alarm clock, designed to follow individual circadian rhythms to mitigate jet lag. Smart curtains will open gradually before alarms ring, easing travellers into each day.

A rendering of the refuel bar at Siro One Za'abeel in Dubai. Photo: Kerzner

Perhaps unsurprisingly, for a hotel that has wellness as part of its DNA, the fitness club is sizeable. Spread across two floors, it has a 1,000-square-metre gym, yoga studios and meditation spaces, strength and conditioning rooms, free weight zones, cardio spaces and more.

Visitors staying in the hotel will be offered a 3D body scan, and the data derived from the assessment will be used by Siro's in-house specialists to develop personalised health and fitness programmes.

There will also be a Recovery Lab where a range of treatments — including celebrity favourites such as cryo, infrared and oxygen therapy — will be carried out alongside more traditional options such as acupuncture and tailored physiotherapy.

Dedicated mindfulness coaches will be on hand to offer workshops and classes in breathing, meditation and visualisation.

Travellers staying at all Siro hotels are able to take part in excursions designed to test endurance and allow visitors to discover the local area. In Dubai, these will include cycling sessions at Al Qudra Lakes, paddle boarding in the Arabian Gulf and hiking trips to the Hatta Mountains.

British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali, the first Muslim woman to win an English title and the first boxer to represent Somalia on the Olympic stage, has also been announced as the newest sports star joining Team Siro. Joining British Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty and Italy's AC Milan football club, she will work with the hotel brand as part of a group of sporting partners shaping guest experiences, enabling travellers to train, move and recover in the same ways as some of the world's top athletes.

Siro's newest ambassador, Ramla Ali, embodies the brand’s values of strength and originality, says Kerzner. Photo: PA / Nick Potts

“It was a natural choice for me to partner with Siro. I have worked hard to create an environment within the male-dominated world of boxing where women feel welcomed and encouraged to participate. In the same way, Siro mirrors my ambitions, to introduce hotels and platforms where everyone can feel welcome to work on their well-being and positively impact their physical and mental health,” said Ali.

Philippe Zuber, chief executive of Kerzner International, said of the new brand: “Siro will transform the fitness and recovery hospitality offering, going far beyond the expected by combining our renowned excellence in developing truly exceptional hotels and experiences, with the invaluable insight and expertise from a world-class selection of international athletes.

“The result will be a curated, bold guest experience with powerful opportunities to excel. Siro One Za’abeel will be the first time we can deliver on this promise, before expanding the Siro community internationally, and we cannot wait to show the world what we’ve created.”

The world’s longest cantilevered building

The Link will be the world's longest sky cantilever, hovering 100 metres above Dubai, with a 220-metre-long viewing platform. Photo: Kerzner

Siro One Za’abeel will be only one part of Dubai's One Za’abeel development.

Spread across two high-rise towers, the site will also incorporate the newest One&Only hotel and a collection of private homes from the luxury brand.

It's also home to The Link, which will be the world’s longest cantilevered building. Towering 100 metres above the city, it will have a 220-metre-long viewing platform offering unrivalled views of Dubai.

Intersecting the two towers, The Link will be home to several world-class restaurants, retail spaces and entertainment options. It will also have a suspended swimming pool with 360-degree views of the city.

One Za'abeel will also have several offices and a sprawling retail podium called The Gallery.